When it comes to golf, securing PGA Championship tickets or tickets for any of the four majors isn’t easy. Buying tickets for the 107th PGA Championship at Quail Hollow at this stage is astronomically expensive due to the short notice.

Join us as we outline all you need to know about buying PGA Championship tickets. This includes the 2025 PGA Championship ticket prices, how hard it is to get them and how they compare to the other three majors.

How Much Do 2025 PGA Championship Tickets Cost?

The PGA Championship is one of the most exclusive sporting events in the world. Although it isn’t on the same level as The masters, tickets for the PGA Championship are incredibly difficult to come by.

Each and every year, thousands of golf fans try to get their hands on PGA Championship tickets for the second major championship of the year. This year, Quail Hollow Club plays host to the 107th PGA Championship, with tickets highly sought after by golf and non-golf fans alike.

For the majority of people, attending a golf major, including the PGA Championship, is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Attending The Masters at Augusta or perhaps the Open Championship is more coveted of course, but attending any golf major would be iconic.

This year, tickets for the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow are still available in the lead up to the tournament. The catch is, they are unavailable at face value and will cost fans more due to the fact they are only available via resale.

Buying Tickets For The 107th PGA Championship Is Far More Expensive On Resale

When it comes to buying PGA Championship tickets, resale tickets are still affordable, even if they are inflated compared to face value prices.

Although resale tickets right now have inflated, the actual face value prices are far lower than that. Ticket prices range from $219 to $262 at face value for Quail Hollow tickets for each of the four days.

However, they have increased slightly for certain days, particular for Friday and the two weekend days at the second major championship of the year.

Tickets for Round 1 on Thursday are currently available at a price of $168 via StubHub, with Round 2 tickets on Friday the most expensive of the four days currently at $306.

Moving day is of course on Saturday, with tickets priced at around $303 for Round 3. The fourth and final round tickets for the 107th PGA Championship at Quail Hollow are still available right now for $226 via StubHub.

Ticket Type Price

Thursday – Round 1 $168 Friday – Round 2 $306 Saturday – Round 3 $303 Sunday – Round 4 $226

There are also other ticket options for the 2025 PGA Championship. There are Championship+ ticket options which includes access to the grounds of Quail Hollow as well as the Championship+ Inclusive Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverage Program. The prices are as follows:

Championship+ Tickets Price

Thursday – Round 1 $247 Friday – Round 2 $324 Saturday – Round 3 $381 Sunday – Round 4 $282

There are also hospitality ticket options called ‘Club PGA’. There are some still available for Friday ($7,200) and Saturday ($1,818). Club PGA includes both grounds access and all-inclusive hospitality access. This offers an open bar, food buffets, seating at indoor tables and an outdoor patio.

How Hard Is It To Get Tickets For The PGA Championship?

In terms of actually securing tickets for the 107th PGA Championship, it can be quite difficult to get your hands on them, particularly at face value.

As previously mentioned, golf fans can still get tickets for the Quail Hollow tournament this week on resale sites. However, this will cost you far more than the previous face value prices.

People do take advantage of the rarity of major championship tickets, cashing in and making a profit on their face value tickets for resale prices.

In order to purchase PGA Championship tickets for the 2026 tournament at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, golf fans will be in with a good chance if they are on the ball and buy them months and months in advance.

How Do PGA Championship Ticket Prices Compare To The Other Majors? PGA Championship tickets this year are deemed to be the most expensive of the four majors in 2025. Even before the more expensive resale tickets for the 107th PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, prices ranged from roughly $219 to $262 for each of the four days of major championship action. Comparing this to the other three majors, they are more expensive than them all. Tickets for The Masters are actually the cheapest which might come as a surprise to golf fans. It was just $65 a ticket for the practice days at Augusta National, with tickets for each of the four days at The Masters costing just $115 per ticket. However, given how rare Masters tickets are, they tend to resell for $2,000+ which then makes them the most expensive. Tickets for the US Open at Oakmont this year are ranging from $150-$185, but will again inflate massively in price the closer we are to the tournament on resale sights such as StubHub and SeatGeek. The Open Championship tickets at Royal Portrush range from $130 to $169 for this year’s fourth and final major championship in Northern Ireland. This makes them the second cheapest tickets of the four majors. In short, 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow are the most expensive of all four major championships this year.