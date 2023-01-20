Patriots interview Alabama’s Bill O’Brien for OC job

The New England Patriots are continuing to search for a new offensive coordinator and have interviewed Alabama’s Bill O’Brien among others for the job, according to a report.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed the Patriots have interviewed O’Brien for their vacant OC job and he is considered a top candidate to land the role in New England.

O’Brien had previously worked in the NFL as a head coach for the Houston Texans before becoming the OC at Alabama where he spent a short time with Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

He also spent time with New England from 2007-11 as an offensive assistant and later offensive coordinator and is considered to be the pick of the bunch amongst the candidates for the job.

Mac Jones not confirmed to return as Patriots starting quarterback in 2023

Patriots second-year quarterback Mac Jones endured a difficult season with some bright spots after a terrific rookie campaign, but head coach Bill Belichick believes the 24-year-old does have a future in the NFL.

“Mac has the ability to play quarterback in this league. We all have to work together to find the best way as a football team, obviously quarterback is a big position, to be more productive.”

However, the 70-year-old refused to commit to Jones as the team’s starting quarterback next season and the possibility of him taking a backseat for a player like Jimmy Garoppolo does exist.

The Patriots’ disappointing campaign came to an end in the final week, falling to a 35-23 defeat against the Buffalo Bills and failing to qualify for the playoffs.

Finishing with a negative 8-9 record, Belichick said the standard in New England is higher than that and the team are already working to improve.

“The process will start today. Nobody’s satisfied with that. That’s not our goal. There’s accountability everywhere, that starts with me.”

