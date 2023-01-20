Site News

Patriots interview Alabama’s Bill O’Brien for OC job

Joe Lyons
The New England Patriots are continuing to search for a new offensive coordinator and have interviewed Alabama’s Bill O’Brien among others for the job, according to a report.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed the Patriots have interviewed O’Brien for their vacant OC job and he is considered a top candidate to land the role in New England.

O’Brien had previously worked in the NFL as a head coach for the Houston Texans before becoming the OC at Alabama where he spent a short time with Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

He also spent time with New England from 2007-11 as an offensive assistant and later offensive coordinator and is considered to be the pick of the bunch amongst the candidates for the job.

Mac Jones not confirmed to return as Patriots starting quarterback in 2023

Patriots second-year quarterback Mac Jones endured a difficult season with some bright spots after a terrific rookie campaign, but head coach Bill Belichick believes the 24-year-old does have a future in the NFL.

“Mac has the ability to play quarterback in this league. We all have to work together to find the best way as a football team, obviously quarterback is a big position, to be more productive.”

However, the 70-year-old refused to commit to Jones as the team’s starting quarterback next season and the possibility of him taking a backseat for a player like Jimmy Garoppolo does exist.

The Patriots’ disappointing campaign came to an end in the final week, falling to a 35-23 defeat against the Buffalo Bills and failing to qualify for the playoffs.

Finishing with a negative 8-9 record, Belichick said the standard in New England is higher than that and the team are already working to improve.

“The process will start today. Nobody’s satisfied with that. That’s not our goal. There’s accountability everywhere, that starts with me.”

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
