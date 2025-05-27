Pacers injury report: Aaron Nesmith (ankle) will be a game-time decision on Tuesday night

Despite having a 20-point lead vs. the Knicks in Game 3, the Pacers lost 106-100. Luckily, Indiana still has a 2-1 series lead heading into a pivotal Game 4 on Tuesday.

Midway through the third quarter of Game 3, Pacers’ SF Aaron Nemsith suffered an ankle sprain. He had to be helped off the court and did return with 7:03 left in the fourth. Indiana still lost the game, and Nesmith is battling an ankle injury. Head coach Rick Carlisle said that Nesmith will “likely” be a game-time decision for the Pacers. They could be without their top defender for the most important game of the season.

Will Aaron Nesmith play in Game 4 for the Pacers?

Aaron Nesmith will “likely” be listed as a game time decision tomorrow and “probably” will be questionable, per Pacers coach Rick Carlisle, who said Nesmith was “predictably” sore. Nesmith was walking with a noticeable limp in the locker room postgame after an ankle sprain. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) May 26, 2025



Aaron Nesmith has started all 13 games for the Pacers in the 2025 playoffs. That streak is in jeopardy for Game 4 on Tuesday evening. The 25-year-old suffered an ankle sprain midway through the third quarter of Game 3. Nesmith needed help off the court, but did return in the fourth. Head coach Rick Carlisle said that Aaron Nesmith is a game-time decision to play on Tuesday night.

Additionally, Carlisle noted that Nemsith woke up”predictably sore” on Monday after spraining his ankle on Sunday evening. This postseason, Nemsith is averaging 15.1 points per game. That is the third-most for the Pacers in the 2025 playoffs. In Game 1 vs. the Knicks, Aaron Nesmith scored a playoff career-high 30 points and had eight made three-pointers. Six of them were in the fourth quarter.

On top of being a solid contributor on offense, Nemsith is Indiana’s primary defender on Knicks’ Jalen Brunson. Not having Nemsith would be a huge blow to Rick Carlisle’s rotation. Nesmith is averaging 30.2 minutes per game this postseason for the Pacers. Backup guard Ben Sheapprd could see extended minutes on Tuesday if Nesmith is unable to play. Indiana has a pivotal Game 4 ahead. If they win, they have a 3-1 series lead and are one win away from the Finals. A loss evens the series at two games apiece, and Game 5 is in New York.