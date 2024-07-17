NBA

Orlando’s Markelle Fultz is ‘doubtful’ to return to the team in 2024-25

The Orlando Magic finished 47-35 in 2023-24, their best record since 2010-11. As the fifth seed, the Magic had a matchup in the first round vs. the Cavaliers. Orlando fought hard against Cleveland but they lost a tough Game 7. Despite the early end of their postseason run, the Magic are highly optimistic about their future. 

Their team will continue to build around the former #1 overall pick in 2022 Paolo Banchero. Another former #1 overall pick might be on his way out this offseason according to the latest reports. Sam Amico of HoopseHype noted that it’s “doubtful” that Markelle Fultz to return to the Magic next season. For the first time in his career, the 26-year-old is an unrestricted free agent.

Markelle Fultz will likely be playing for a different team in 2024-25


With the first overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, the Orlando Magic selected Markelle Fultz out of Washington. Unfortunately, Fultz had several injuries over the first two seasons of his professional career. He played in 33 games for the 76ers in two years. While the team used the #1 overall pick in 2017, the Sixers cut their ties with Fultz after the 2018-19 season. Fultz was traded to the Orlando Magic in exchange for Jonathan Simmons, a first-round pick via (OKC) and a second-round pick via (CLE).

That gave the young guard a chance to start fresh after an extremely rough start to his career. In his first season with the Magic, Fultz played in 72 games and made 60 starts. His 72 games are still a career-high for a single season. Heading into 2023-24, Fultz was a starter for Orlando. However, he missed time early on due to injury and never got his starting job back. The 26-year-old averaged (7.8) points, (3.0) rebounds, (2.8) assists, and (1.0) steals per game.


In five seasons with the Magic, Markelle Fultz has been inconsistent. That’s been the story of his career in the NBA. There are times when he looks like the best player on the court. More often than not, Fultz has struggled to live up to the hype of being drafted first overall in 2017. The 2023-24 season was his final year under contract with the Magic. That makes Fultz an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career. We’ll have to wait and see where Fultz ends up signing for the 2024-25 season.

