The defending champion Boston Celtics head into Game 3 with a 2-0 series lead over the Orlando Magic in the Eastern Conference first round.

Magic vs Celtics Game 3 Preview

Boston has a commanding 2-0 lead in the series after convincing victories in both Game 1 and 2 by a combined 26 points.

Wednesday’s Game 2 provided a different challenge without team leader Jayson Tatum, who sat out with a severe bone bruise in his shooting wrist.

Tatum is likely to miss Friday’s Game 3 as well as the rest of the series, offering a chance for partner-in-crime Jaylen Brown to step up to the plate.

Brown duly obliged, posting an impressive 36 points, ten rebounds and five assists – all while suffering from a bone bruise in his knee himself.

WATCH: Celtics vs Magic Game 2 Highlights

Even without their best player the Celtics remain one of the NBA‘s most dangerous units and quite frankly, Orlando can’t lay up with players of this quality.

Magic talisman Paolo Banchero has put his best foot forward so far, averaging 34 points, ten rebounds and six assists in the series so far but whether those efforts will be enough to get a win on the board is questionable.

The Boston line-up minus Tatum includes four current or previous All-Stars in Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday and Al Horford – not to mention Derrick White who is undoubtedly a player of that calibre.

The sportsbooks favor Boston by 4.5 points in Florida to take a 3-0 lead and inch closer to a series sweep.

Magic vs Celtics Injury Report

Orlando Magic Injuries

C Moritz Wagner (out; knee), G Jalen Suggs (out; knee)

Boston Celtics Injuries

F Jayson Tatum (wrist; doubtful), G Jrue Holiday (hamstring; questionable)

What TV Channel Is Magic vs Celtics On?

Friday’s Magic vs Celtics Game 3 match-up will be broadcast nationally on ESPN and locally on FanDuel Sports Network Florida and NBC Sports Boston.