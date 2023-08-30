On Tuesday evening (August 29), The Professional Footballers’ Association named their best XI from the 2022-23 campaign. Manchester United fans were infuriated by PFA’s selection, as none of the Red Devils stars made the cut. Not even the United’s poster boy and last season’s best performer, Marcus Rashford.

Marcus Rashford’s PFA Snub Is Harsh

Following Cristiano Ronaldo‘s controversial Manchester United exit in November, the Red Devils were in need of a consistent goalscorer. Rashford, who was eager to emerge as the team’s undisputed talisman, did not fail to deliver. The England international dazzled fans with his clever movement, ability to slide into little pockets of space, impressive playmaking, and ruthless finishing.

Over the course of the 2022-23 Premier League campaign, Rashford scored an impressive 17 goals and provided five assists in 35 appearances. Had it not been for his timely strikes, United would not have managed to secure a top-four finish in the English top flight. Rashford’s impressive goalscoring run extended to cup competitions as well.

Rashford bagged six goals in as many games as United won the Carabao Cup, their first silverware since 2017. Additionally, he netted seven times and claimed four assists in 15 appearances between the FA Cup and the UEFA Europa League. With 30 goals scored in 56 assists, it was Rashford’s best-ever season in front of goal.

Despite his considerable heroics, the PFA chose to go with the front three of Bukayo Saka, Erling Haaland, and Harry Kane.

A Snub Would Have Been Harsher On Kane & Haaland

Marcus Rashford did everything in his power to help his team last season. And for that, he probably should have booked a place in the PFA Team Of The Season. However, giving Rashford the slot ahead of Haaland or Kane would have been more unfair.

Manchester City goalmachine Haaland scored 52 goals in 53 appearances last season as the Cityzens won a historic Treble. The Norwegian, who has been chosen as the PFA Player Of The Season, also created a record for scoring the most goals in a Premier League campaign, netting 36 times in 35 games. Haaland’s inclusion in the PFA Team Of The Season was never in doubt.

Tottenham Hotspur legend Kane did not score as many, but he was a force to be reckoned with in the Premier League. The England skipper scored an impressive 30 times and provided two assists in 38 Premier League matches, finishing as the league’s second-highest scorer behind Haaland. Kane was not nearly as impressive in the cup competitions, scoring only twice in 11 games, but his Premier League heroics alone were enough to win him the spot.

The PFA has always given more weightage to Premier League performances, and that is where Rashford fell a little short last season. If he can improve on his Premier League output this time around, he could book his place in the TOTS next year.