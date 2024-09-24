The trailer dropped for Amazon’s new “FACEOFF: Inside the NHL” documentary this week and Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid went viral as one of the main highlights in the upcoming series.

Connor McDavid’s Intensity Shown

Amazon Prime are releasing a behind the scenes docuseries filmed last season, which aims to give fans an insight into the NHL and what the players go through down the stretch of a campaign.

The series will feature a whole host of players from throughout the league, including Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid who starred in the trailer.

In the short clip, McDavid lays into his teammates from the locker room at Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, with his raw emotion exactly what the series hoped to capture.

On the ice. Off the record. The new series FACEOFF: Inside the NHL premieres October 4th globally on Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/C2hDSosQO6 — NHL (@NHL) September 23, 2024

Following Edmonton’s preseason loss against Calgary on Monday night, McDavid talked to the media about the new series as well as his newfound stardom on the screen.

“It was never my plan to be the star of the show,” McDavid said. “I think we wanted to dip our toe in but … here we are. Head first off the diving board.

“You’re going to see us at our most vulnerable, you can’t say that we didn’t let (the cameras) in. They shot things in our most intense moments, most meaningful moments. You know, they shot it. They may as well use it.”

Edmonton right-winger, Zach Hyman, was full of praise for his captain last season, despite being on the wrong end of McDavid’s locker room rant last year.

“To us, it’s normal. He’s [McDavid] a phenomenal leader (who) wears his heart on his sleeve. To you (media) guys he may be quieter or more guarded. But to us, he’s Connor.

“That clip, you’ll see more of it in the show.”

Of course the Oilers went on to lose the Stanley Cup to the Florida Panthers in a seven game series, so McDavid’s frustration in the trailer was warranted.