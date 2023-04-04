The Los Angeles Lakers have had a rollercoaster of a season, but find themselves knocking at the door of the 6th seed in the Western Conference.

Over the last week, there have been plenty of NBA pundits and talking heads that have predicted big things for the Lakers in terms of their playoff hopes, and FS1’s Nick Wright has joined the party.

Nick Wright: Los Angeles Lakers Will Win NBA Championship

"The Lakers are winning the whole thing. LeBron gets ring No. 5. AD reclaims the respect. … Nobody wants to play the Lakers." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/XNycIiDfAW — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) April 3, 2023

Wright admits that he originally had the Dallas Mavericks pegged as his pick to come out of the Western Conference. But given the Lakers resurgence and his own infatuation with LeBron James, it doesn’t come as much of a surprise to see him jump ship and ride with the Lakers.

On First Things First on Monday morning, Wright stated the bold claim to his co-hosts. He said that the changes to the Lakers’ roster and their improvement without Russell Westbrook are the keys to their turnaround, and that he believes that Los Angeles is going to win the NBA championship.

Wright’s explanation seems at least reasonable. The Lakers have a mark of 13-6 since the All-Star break, second best in the conference, and many of those games coming without the services of James as he recovered from an injury. They are currently in the 7th spot, but are just a half-game back of both the Warriors and Clippers with four games left to play.

Lakers Currently Have Top-Ten Championship Odds

Good night, Lakers Fam 👊 pic.twitter.com/KW4F4egMmq — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 3, 2023

Depending on which sports book you look at, the championship odds for the Lakers lie somewhere around +3000, which would put them as one of the top-ten most likely to pull it off. Those odds will only shorten if they are able to surge up into the 6th seed and avoid the play-in tournament altogether.

Will Wright’s claims be validated?

“LeBron gets ring number 5…Anthony Davis reclaims the respect that so many of you have taken from him.”

The Los Angeles Lakers will look to continue their late-season push tonight as they go up against the Utah Jazz. They’ll play a “road” game on Wednesday against the Clippers, before finishing the regular season with games against the Suns and Jazz.

