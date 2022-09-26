Countries
Home News nfl pro bowl ending week long event planned instead with help from peyton manning

NFL Pro Bowl Ending And To Be Replaced By Week-Long Event

Updated

2 hours ago

on

The NFL is bringing to an end the NFL Pro Bowl after 61 years of the show-piece event of the calendar.

The Associated Press first announced the story. Working with Peyton Manning and his company, Omaha Productions company, the NFL will rename the event, “The Pro Bowl Games”.

Throughout the week of the event, players will showcase both their football and non-football abilities. The first games will take place in 2023 and will be hosted in Las Vegas. The main event, the flag game, will take place February 5 in the Allegiant Stadium.

NFL executive Peter O’Reilly spoke about the changes being made:

“The Pro Bowl is something that we’ve been looking at for a while, really continuing to evolve,

“Coming out of last year’s game, we really made the decision based on a lot of internal conversations, getting feedback from GMs and coaches, getting a lot of feedback from players. We think there’s a real opportunity to do something wholly different here and move away from the traditional tackle football game. We decided the goal is to celebrate 88 of the biggest stars in the NFL in a really positive, fun, yet competitive way.

“The feedback very directly from guys who had been in the Pro Bowl recently was to keep the construct of the week, make sure you’re having that multi-day element. It was overwhelmingly positive both from players as well as from clubs.”

History Of The Pro Bowl 

The first Pro Bowl started in 1951. The first 21 Pro Bowls were hosted in Los Angeles, before the NFL opted to make it an event that travelled the US between 1972-80. Hawaii hosted the event from 1980-2009, before it once again became an event that travelled the US.

Due to concerns by players about getting injured during the Pro Bowl game, the quality of the game was often criticized. By introducing flag football, players will avoid contact with each other, and it’s hoped the standard will improve.

Reaction From The Fans

As you can imagine, there has been lots of reaction from fans.

Here are some:

