NFL Pro Bowl Ending And To Be Replaced By Week-Long Event

The NFL is bringing to an end the NFL Pro Bowl after 61 years of the show-piece event of the calendar.

The Associated Press first announced the story. Working with Peyton Manning and his company, Omaha Productions company, the NFL will rename the event, “The Pro Bowl Games”.

Throughout the week of the event, players will showcase both their football and non-football abilities. The first games will take place in 2023 and will be hosted in Las Vegas. The main event, the flag game, will take place February 5 in the Allegiant Stadium.

NFL executive Peter O’Reilly spoke about the changes being made:

“The Pro Bowl is something that we’ve been looking at for a while, really continuing to evolve,

“Coming out of last year’s game, we really made the decision based on a lot of internal conversations, getting feedback from GMs and coaches, getting a lot of feedback from players. We think there’s a real opportunity to do something wholly different here and move away from the traditional tackle football game. We decided the goal is to celebrate 88 of the biggest stars in the NFL in a really positive, fun, yet competitive way.

“The feedback very directly from guys who had been in the Pro Bowl recently was to keep the construct of the week, make sure you’re having that multi-day element. It was overwhelmingly positive both from players as well as from clubs.”

History Of The Pro Bowl

The first Pro Bowl started in 1951. The first 21 Pro Bowls were hosted in Los Angeles, before the NFL opted to make it an event that travelled the US between 1972-80. Hawaii hosted the event from 1980-2009, before it once again became an event that travelled the US.

Due to concerns by players about getting injured during the Pro Bowl game, the quality of the game was often criticized. By introducing flag football, players will avoid contact with each other, and it’s hoped the standard will improve.

Reaction From The Fans

As you can imagine, there has been lots of reaction from fans.

Here are some:

Agreed! The Pro Bowl has been a joke for way too long. This should be more entertaining. — Tommy Jaggi (@TommyJaggi) September 26, 2022

Pro Bowl needs to bring back the long throw challenge ASAP If Manning & Brady could do it, I’m trying to see Allen & Mahomes throw for 80 pic.twitter.com/JpggQmrBwy — Tony Clements (@TonyCMKE) September 26, 2022

For clarification: The Pro Bowl is absolutely horrendous currently, but I think Flag Football is probably the worst possible decision going forward. https://t.co/CICcTD75cu — Barstool Longhorns (@UTBarstool) September 26, 2022

The Pro Bowl is no longer a thing. It will be replaced with a skills competition and a flag football game. I think this is a good thing to change it to! pic.twitter.com/ODqfDb1XXJ — Lorenzo Primerano (@Lorenzo_12_24) September 26, 2022

Just another thing I won't watch. Pro Bowl became boring in the early 2000s when the best players started opting out. I'll pass on flag football and skills competitions. — Willie (@OperatorWillie) September 26, 2022

So the @NFL is changing the pro bowl from a showcase of 2nd tier players, into a Jr high type punt, pass, and catch exhibition. Going from bad to funny in one year — So say we all (@MikeThe07142998) September 26, 2022

NFL finally fixes pro bowl — Peak Human #VictoryMonday (@AlpineAgenda) September 26, 2022

