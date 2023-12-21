Tonight, the Saints will be on the road to face the Rams on TNF. Both teams are 7-7 this season and are fighting for playoff spots in the NFC. New Orleans comes into the contest having won their last two games in a row. Before that, they were on a three-game losing streak. After missing Week 15 vs. the Giants, WR Chirs Olave is expected to play tonight vs. Los Angeles.

Matthew Stafford and the Rams currently hold the final playoff spot in the NFC playoff race. Los Angeles won their Week 15 matchup vs. the Commanders and have also won four of their last five played. The Rams’ run game has been thriving for them in November. Kyren Williams is having a breakout season in his second year with Los Angeles. He’s 46 yards away from hitting 1,000 rushing yards for the 2023 season.

Ahead of Thursday's matchup, we'll look at the best prop bets for the Saints vs. Rams game.

NFL Odds: Prop Bets for Saints vs. Rams game Week 16

1. Kyren Williams Over 19.5 carries @ (-120) via BetOnline

In the 2022 NFL Draft, Kyren Williams was a fifth-round pick by the Rams out of Notre Dame. He played in 10 games as a rookie and suffered a high ankle sprain in his NFL debut. Williams came back even better for the 2023 season and has been a workhorse RB when available. The 23-year-old did miss a few games this season with an ankle sprain, but it was nothing serious.

Williams is currently leading the NFL with (95.3) rushing yards per game this season. His O/U for carries is set at (19.5) vs. the Saints. He’s gone over that number in five of his 10 games this season. Additionally, he’s gone over (19.5) carries in four of his last five games. It’s been a dominant five-game stretch by the second-year pro.

2. Alvin Kamara Over 4.5 receptions @ (-107) via BetOnline

Saints’ Pro Bowl RB Alvin Kamara was suspended for the first three games of the season after violating the league’s personal conduct policy. Since his return, Kamara has played at a high level for New Orleans. His receiving yards per game this season are the highest of his career since the 2020 season. He’s averaging around six to seven catches per game in 2023.

Tonight, his O/U for receptions is set at (4.5) vs. the Rams. Kamara has gone over that number in six of his eleven games played this season, He had five receptions on five targets for 44 yards in Week 15. If the Saints want to stay in playoff contention, they’re going to need a big game from Alvin Kamara.

3. Puka Nacua Over 63.5 receiving yards @ (-114) via BetOnline

The Rams knew they had Cooper Kupp for the 2023 season, but the team needed another player to compliment him. That’s why the Rams went out and drafted WR Puka Nacua in the fifth round out of BYU. He was not a household name like some players coming out of the draft. However, he’s let his play speak for itself and is thriving in his first season with Los Angeles.

Nacua is leading the team in receptions (87) and receiving yards (1,163) in 2023. Cooper Kupp missed some time early on in the season and that’s when Nacua made a name for himself. The 22-year-old is averaging (83.1) yards per game this season. His O/U for receiving yards is set at (63.5) tonight vs. the Saints. He’s gone over that number in nine of his 14 games this season.