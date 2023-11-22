Betting

NFL Odds: Three Prop Bets For Thursday's Packers Vs. Lions Game

On Thursday, there will be three primetime games on the Thanksgiving slate. The first of those three matchups is Packers vs. Lions at 12:30 p.m. EST. Green Bay is 4-6 this season and they’ve gone 2-3 in their last five games. For their game against Detroit, the Packers will likely be without starting RB Aaron Jones. He suffered a knee injury in Week 11 for Green Bay. 

For the Lions, they are thriving this season with an 8-2 record through their first 10 games. Detroit has won four of their last five games and has a divisional matchup on Thursday vs. the Packers. Earlier this season, these two teams met and the Lions were on the road. They took home a 34-20 win. The Lions are trying to keep up with the Philadelphia Eagles who hit nine wins this season with a win vs. the Chiefs on MNF. If the season ended today, Detroit would be the second seed in the NFC playoffs.

The Lions will host the Packers for the first of three games on Thanksgiving

Ahead of Thursday’s matchup, you can visit BetOnline for all your NFL bets. We’ll look at the best prop bets for the Lions vs. Packers game.

NFL Odds: Prop Bets for Lions vs. Packers game Week 12

1. Jordan Love Over 34.5 pass attempts @ (-104) via BetOnline

Through his first full seasons as Green Bay’s starting QB, Jordan Love has gone 4-6. The Packers have lost some close games this season and there offense has struggled to score consistently. Despite that, Love is still continuing to imporve each game and is doing his part to help the team win. He’s averaging (233.1) passing yards per game in 2023.

For Thursday, his O/U for pass attemtpts is set at (34.5) vs. the Lions. Love has gone over that number on half of his games played. In Green Bay’s first matchup of the season vs. the Lions, Love attempted 36 passes and completed 23 of them for 246, one touchdown, and one interception. It’s not going to be an easy game for Love and the Packers on Thursday.

Bet Jordan Love Over 34.5 pass attempts (-104) @ BetOnline

2. Amon-Ra St. Brown Over 81.5 receiving yards at (-118) via BetOnline 

In his third season with the Lions, Amon-Ra St. Brown is having another breakout year for the Lions. The 24-year-old is averaging a career-high (99.8) yards per game in 2023. His career-high for touchdowns in a season was 2022 with six. He already has five this season with seven games still left to play. St. Brown missed a game due to injury earlier this season, not somethinf he does very often.

If St. Brown plays in 16 games this season, he’ll finish with over 1,500+ receiving yards. That would break his previous career-high of 1,161 set in 2022. For Thursday, St. Browns O/U for receiving yards is set at (81.5) vs. the Packers. The Pro Bowl WR has gone over that number in nine of his seven games played this season. Additionally, he’s had over (81.5) receiving yards in four of his last five.

Bet Amon-Ra St. Brown Over 81.5 receiving yards (-118) @ BetOnline

3. A.J. Dillon Over 46.5 receiving yard @ (-110) via BetOnline

For the past few seasons, Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon have been a one-two punch in the Packers backfield. However, Jones has missed a number of games this season due to injury. That’s resulted in Dillon getting an increased number of carries for the Packers in 2023. Dilloon has 51 more carries than Jones does this season. He’s missed three of their seven games is likley out in Week 12 with a knee injury.

With Jones missing this Thanksgiving matchups, A.J. Dillon is in line for a big day for Green Bay. In six of his ten games played this season, Dillon has had double-digit carries for the Packers. On Thursday, his O/U for rushing yards is set at (46.5) vs. the Lions. Dillon has gone over that number in four of his six games played in 2023.

Bet A.J. Dillon Over 46.5 rushing yards (-110) @ BetOnline

