On SNF in Week 14, we what should be one of the best games this weekend. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles will be on the road to face Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. In their first matchup of the season, Philadelphia won 28-23 at home. This season, the Eagles are 10-2 and lost in Week 13 to the 49ers, 42-19. With only two losses in 2023, that was far and away their worst.

The Dallas Cowboys head into SNF with a 9-3 record, winning six of their last seven games. Dak Prescott and the offense are playing at an extremely high level. They are averaging 30.1 points per game over their last seven played. Prescott has thrown for 300+ yards in four of those seven. Dallas wants to keep their momentum going as they hit the final stretch of the 2023 regular season.

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles will play Dak Prescott and the Cowboys on SNF in Week 14

Ahead of Sunday’s matchup, you can visit BetOnline for all your NFL bets. We’ll look at the best prop bets for the Eagles vs. Cowboys game.

NFL Odds: Prop Bets for Eagles vs. Cowboys game Week 14

1. Dak Prescott Over 2.5 passing touchdowns @ (+146) via BetOnline

The Dallas Cowboys have been trending in the right direction over the last six to seven weeks. Dak Prescott is playing his best football of the season and is leading the league with 26 passing touchdowns. He’s averaging (269.5) passing yards per game this season. Prescott is 288-411 for 3, 234 yards in 2023.

His O/U for passing touchdowns is set at (2.5) vs. the Eagles. Prescott has thrown for over that number in five of his last six games. He’s had three games this season with at least four passing touchdowns. Dallas will be at home for their second matchup of the season and there are big stakes on the line. The Cowboys are only one game behind Philadelphia in the division and the NFC standings. A win could give them first place in the NFC playoff race.

2. DeVonta Smith Over 56.5 receiving yards @ (-113) via BetOnline

After a slower start to the 2023 season, DeVonta Smith has been playing at a high level over the last month. The 25-year-old has at least one receiving touchdown in four of his last five games. Additionally. Smith has gone for over 90+ yards in four of those five contests as well. He’s one pace to finish with a similar stat line that he had in 2022.

Smith’s O/U for receiving yards is set at (56.5) vs. the Cowboys. The Eagles have A.J. Brown as their WR1 and he’ll see Daron Bland covering him on SNF. As the team’s WR2, Smith will have Stephon Gilmore on him. That could allow him to have a big game if Brown struggles vs. Bland.

3. Tony Pollard Under 14.5 carries @ (-105) via BetOnline

This offseason, the Cowboys parted ways with Ezekiel Elliot. The plan was for Tony Pollard to step up in 2023 and take on a much bigger workload for Dallas. He is the team’s RB1 this season, but his production has not been where the Cowboys would like it to be. As Elliot’s backup last season, Pollard averaged (62.9) yards per game. In 2023, he is averaging (61.4) yards per game.e

The 26-year-old has 117 more rushing attempts than the next closest RB for the Cowboys. However, his production is simply not there. In his first matchup of the season vs. Dallas, Pollard only carried the ball 12 times for 51 yards. His O/U for carries this Sunday is set at (14.5) vs. the Eagles. With how bad Philadel[hia’s secondary has looked, one could imagine that the Cowboys will be passing the ball more often than not in Week 14.