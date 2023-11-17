Heading into Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season, the Cardinals and Texans are both coming off wins in their last game. This past Sunday, Arizona was at home and it was Kyler Murray’s first start since tearing his ACL last season. Murray led the team on a game-winning drive to beat the Falcons, 25-23. It was a much-needed win for the Cardinals who had previously lost six straight before Murray’s return. They’re now 2-8 this season.

As for the Texans, they’re 5-4 this season and have won three of their last four games. One of the biggest storylines of the NFL this season has been Houston’s rookie QB C.J. Stroud. In two straight weeks, he’s led the team on game-winning drives and is the runaway favorite for ROY in 2023. Stroud and the Texans present a tough matchup for a Cardinals defense that has been mediocre this season. He’s passed for 826 yards in his last two games combined.

The Cardinals will be on the road this weekend to face the Texans in Week 11

Prepped & ready for Sunday 🤘 pic.twitter.com/drLdp7NoOV — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 17, 2023

Ahead of Friday’s matchup, you can visit BetOnline for all your NFL bets. We’ll look at the best prop bets for the Cardinals vs. Texans game.

NFL Odds: Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Texans game Week 11

1. Dalton Schultz Over 51.5 receiving yards @ (-106) via BetOnline

Dalton Schultz was a great addition to the Texans this season and he’s been a reliable target for rookie QB C.J. Stroud. He’s found ways to get everyone involved on offense, especially Schultz over the last four games. This season, he’s averaging (46.8) yards per game. However, Schultz has been more productive in his last four games played. The 27-year-old is averaging (66.8) yards per game over his last four and had 130 receiving yards vs. Tampa Bay.

For Sunday, Schultz’s O/U for receiving yards is set at (51.5) vs. the Cardinals. While Arizona only allows an average of (208.4) passing yards per game, C.J. Stroud might break that model. Along with Shultz and a number of other offensive weapons, the Texans are looking to make a push for the AFC playoffs. They’ll need to continue to stack wins and they might have a chance to do that this Sunday vs. Arizona.

2. Kyler Murray Over 32.5 rushing yards @ (-108) via BetOnline

For the first nine games of the 2023 season, the Cardinals were without Kyler Murray. He was still rehabbing from an ACL tear last season and was working his way to being back on the field. In the time that he missed, Joshua Dobbs started eight games for Arizona before they traded him at the deadline to Minnesota. The Cardinals had rookie Clayton Tune start in Week 9.

Murray made his return in Week 10 vs. the Falcons and looked like his normal self. The former #1 overall pick passed for 249 passing yards along with six rushes for 33 yards and a rushing touchdown. If Arizona is serious about winning in their final seven games of the season, they’ll need that kind of production from Murray and more. They have a big test on the road this weekend vs. the Texans.

3. C.J. Stroud Over 266.5 passing yards @ (-113) via BetOnline

When the Panthers took Bryce Young first overall, the Texans knew they needed to take C.J. Stroud with the second overall selection. Houston did just that and Stroud has been incredible for them to start his rookie season. Through 10 games, he’s passed for 2,626 yards, 15 touchdowns, and just two interceptions. He also leads the NFL in passing yards per game (291.8) this season. Stroud is the heavy favorite to win ROY.

This Sunday, his O/U for passing yards is set at (291.8) vs. the Cardinals. He’s comfortably gone over that number in each of his last two games. Stroud has 826 passing yards in the last two weeks. The rookie continue to prove that the Panthers made a mistake when they took Bryce Young instead of the Ohio State product.