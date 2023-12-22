On Saturday, the Bills will be on the road to play the Chargers in a primetime matchup. Buffalo is 8-6 this season and are winners of their last two in a row. They’ve won three of their last four games to end up back in playoff contention. Josh Allen and the Bills are currently 9th in the AFC. However, there are three teams with an 8-6 record. If the Bills win out this season, there’s a good chance they make the playoffs.

For the Chargers, their season has quickly taken a downward spiral. Through 13 weeks, the team had a 5-8 record and would need a miracle to make the playoffs in 2023. In Week 14 against the Broncos, Los Angeles lost QB Justin Fields for the season with an injury to his throwing hand. The following week, the Chargers lost 63-21 on TNF, and head coach Brandon Staley was fired. Los Angeles is simply lifeless at this point in the season and they have nothing to compete for. Their team morale has to be extremely low.

The Chargers would need a miracle to beat the Bills this Saturday

NFL Odds: Prop Bets for Bills vs. Chargers game Week 16

1. Josh Allen Over 246.5 passing yards @ (-114) via BetOnline

Despite some ups and downs in 2023, the Bills are still having a strong season. They’ve lost some key players due to injury and they’re still 8-6 through 14 games. Buffalo’s defense has taken the biggest hit due to injuries and the team has had to rely on their offense to keep them competitive. That’s something QB Josh Allen has been more than capable of handling this season.

He’s thrown for 3,541 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions in 2023. On Saturday, his O/U for passing yards is set at (246.5) vs. the Chargers. Allen has gone over that number in nine of his 14 games played this season. Buffalo will be facing a Chargers defense that has struggled mightily in 2023. This is a prime spot for Allen and the Bills to beat up Los Angeles.

2. Austin Ekeler Under 38.5 rushing yards @ (-129) via BetOnline

With the state of the Chargers’ team, it’s hard to trust any of their players on offense. Easton Stick looked horrible in his first NFL start and the team was lucky to score 21 points in Week 15. Additionally, their running game hasn’t been much better in 2023. Austin Ekeler was on the IR to start the season and he hasn’t looked like himself. The blame cannot be put on Ekeler for how he’s played this season. As a whole, the offense has been stagnant.

On Saturday, Ekeler’s O/U for rushing yards is set at (38.5) vs. the Bills. He’s gone under that number in five of his eleven games played this season. Ekeler has gone under that number in three of his last four games played. Taking his under for Saturday vs. Buffalo is a strong bet for anyone looking to make money.

3. Gabe Davis Under 2.5 receptions @ (-124) via BetOnline

As it’s been for the past few seasons, Stefon Diggs is Josh Allen’s #1 target. He has over 90 catches and over 1,000 yards on the season. The next closest player on the Bills is TE Dalton Kincaid with 61 catches this season. Over the last five games, it’s been a struggle for WR Gabe Davis. He’s had zero catches in three of his last five games.

This season, Davis is averaging (42.5) yards per game. If not for a six-catch game vs. the Eagles, Davis would only have two receptions over his last five games. His O/U for receptions is set at (2.5) vs. the Chargers. Even with how bad Los Angeles has looked, Davis has looked even worse over Buffalo’s last five games.