As the 2023 season winds down, teams still actively fight for playoff positioning in each Conference. Only three teams in the NFC and one in the AFC have secured a playoff berth. On Saturday, the NFL has two primetime matchups for fans to watch. The 8-6 Bengals will be on the road to face the 7-7 Steelers.

This will be their second matchup of the season. Pittsburgh faced Cincinnati on the road in Week 12 and lost 16-10. It was Jake Browning’s first start after the Bengals lost Joe Burrow for the season. Since then, Browning has won three straight games and has Cincinnati in playoff contention. As for the Steelers, they’re having some real QB issues. Kenny Pickett is out with an injured ankle. Additionally, Mike Tomlin has benched Mitchell Trubisky for third-string QB, Mason Rudolph.

Can the Steelers pull off an upset win at home vs. the Bengals?

Ready for the next challenge. Weekday Work | @IEL_LLC pic.twitter.com/r2Ak5BH6D3 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 20, 2023

Ahead of Saturday’s matchup, you can visit BetOnline for all your NFL bets. We’ll look at the best prop bets for the Bengals vs. Steelers game.

NFL Odds: Prop Bets for Bengals vs. Steelers game Week 16

1. Tee Higgins Over 60.5 receiving yards @ (-114) via BetOnline

On Saturday, the Bengals will be without their top WR, Ja’Marr Chase. He injured his shoulder in Week 15 and has already been ruled out for Cincinnati’s Week 16 matchup. Chase leads the team with 93 catches, 1,156 receiving yards, and seven receiving touchdowns. Luckily, the team has depth at WR. They have more than a few players who can step up and replace Chase’s production.

Cincinnati’s #1 receiving option with Chase out would be Tee Higgins. He had a big game in the Bengals’ 27-24 win in Week 15 vs. the Vikings. Higgins had four catches for 61 yards and two receiving touchdowns. His O/U for receiving yards is set at (60.5) vs. the Steelers. The 24-year-old has gone over that number in five of his 10 games played in 2023. Additionally, Higgins has gone over (60.5) receiving yards in four of his last five.

2. Jaylen Warren Over 42.5 rushing yards @ (-117) via BetOnline

In 2022, Jaylen Warren went undrafted and signed with the Steelers. The 25-year-old had to work into a role with Pittsburgh as a rookie. Warren showed enough in 2022 and through the offseason to earn a bigger role in 2023. Najee Harris starts the game for the Steelers, but he splits time with Warren throughout.

Warren has 64 fewer carries than Harris this season and is just 71 yards behind him in 2023. The dual-threat RB has 652 rushing yards and 300 receiving yards on the season. For Saturday, his O/U for rushing yards is set at (42.5) vs. the Bengals. He’s gone over that number in five of his 14 games played this season. As the year has progressed, Warren’s role with the Steelers has only gotten bigger.

3. Jake Browning Over 238.5 passing yards @ (-113) via BetOnline

When a starting QB goes down for the season, you never truly know what you’re going to get from your backup. Joe Burrow went down in Week 11 for the Bengals and backup Jake Browning was quickly thrown into the game. He was not able to pull off the win in that game but has rattled off three straight wins since then.

The 27-year-old is averaging (208.0) yards per game in six games played and four starts in 2023. In his last four games, Browning is averaging (295.0) passing yards per contest. His O/U for Saturday is set at (238.5) vs. the Steelers. That is a number that Browning should have no problem hitting.