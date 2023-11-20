Tonight, we have an incredible matchup on MNF to end Week 11 of the 2023 season. The Philadelphia Eagles will be on the road to face the Kansas City Chiefs. We’re set for a rematch of last year’s Super Bowl where the Cheifs won 38-35. Both teams have the best record in their respective conferences and this will be one of the biggest games in the 2023 regular season.

Heading into the game, the Eagles are 8-1 and have won their last three games in a row. Philly is well-rested after a bye in Week 10. Jalen Hurts also ditched his knee brace at practice this week. The Eagles will be facing off tonight against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs have won seven of their last eight games. This MNF matchup is set up to be a thriller. \

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are on the road in Week 11 to face Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs

1. Patrick Mahomes Over 38.5 pass attempts @ (-126) via BetOnline

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have an AFC-best 7-2 record this season heading into their MNF matchup with the Eagles. The two-time league MVP is having a solid year overall and the team is winning. His passing numbers are down in 2023, but Mahomes is worried more about the team’s ultimate goal when the postseason starts. Securing the home-field advantage in the AFC playoffs starts tonight at home vs. Philly.

His O/U for pass attempts is set at (38.5) vs. the Eagles. The two-time Super Bowl champion has gone over that number in five of his nine games played this season. Additionally, the Eagles have shown throughout the season that their secondary is the weakest point of their defense. Mahomes and the Chiefs will look to exploit that on MNF in Week 11.

2. DeVonta Smith Over 61.5 receiving yards @ (-114) via BetOnline

This season, A.J. Brown has been Philadelphia’s top receiver with 67 catches, 1,005 receiving yards, and six touchdowns. Kansas City’s defense is well aware that Brown is their best offensive weapon and they’ll look to limit his production. With that, other Eagles receivers could be set up for a big night like DeVonta Smith. He’s got 42 catches, 533 receiving yards, and four touchdowns in 2023.

Smith’s production has been limited at times, but he could see an increase in targets tonight for two reasons. One, the Chiefs defense is going to have two people covering Brown as much as possible. That will leave more 1-on-1 coverage for Smith. Two, TE Dallas Goedert is out tonight and he’s usually Jalen Hurt’s second favorite target. DeVonta Smith’s O/U for receiving yards is set at (61.5) vs. the Chiefs.

3. Travis Kelce Over 7.5 receptions @ (+114) via BetOnline

One of the bigger storylines in the NFL this season has been Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. The couple draws a ton of attention from not just the NFL, but national media around the world. It was announced last week that Swift was going to be in attendance for the game tonight vs. the Eagles. It may sound crazy, but Kelce has played better in the games that Swift has been at this season.

Kelce has had three of his most productive games of the season when Swift is in attendance. He has games with 69, 124, and 177 receiving yards. Tonight, his O/U for receptions is at (7.5) vs. the Eagles. Mahomes will look to take advantage of Philadelphia’s weak secondary and find his favorite target.