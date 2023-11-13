Betting

NFL Odds: Three Prop Bets For Monday’s Broncos Vs. Bills Game Via BetOnline

To finish Week 10, the Broncos will be on the road tonight to face the Bills. Denver is 3-5 this season and is on a two-game win streak. They’ve beaten the Packers and Cheifs in consecutive weeks. Winning on the road tonight vs. Buffalo would be huge for what the Broncos are trying to build as a franchise. 

However, Josh Allen and his teammates will have something to say about that. Since Week 4, the team has alternated wins and losses. If that pattern continues, the Bills should win tonight vs. the Broncos. Buffalo lost their last game 24-18 to the Cincinnati Bengals. That put the Bills at 5-4 this season and out of the playoff picture for now. A win vs. Denver would put them back on track.

Russell Wilson and the Broncos will be on the road tonight to face Josh Allen and the Bills

Ahead of Monday’s matchup, you can visit BetOnline for all your NFL bets. We’ll look at the best prop bets for the Broncos vs. Bills game.

NFL Odds: Prop Bets for Broncos vs. Bills game Week 10

1. Stefon Diggs Over 88.5 receiving yards @ (-118) via BetOnline

This season, the Buffalo Bills have lost some tough games and their record reflects that. They’re 5-4 when they could easily be 7-2 and fighting for a top spot in the AFC. Despite that, their star players are still showing up each week and doing their part to try and help the team win more consistently. That starts on offense with Stefon Diggs.

In 2023, the All-Pro WR is averaging (92.7) yards per game, the second-most of his career. Through nine games, Diggs has 70 catches for 834 yards and seven touchdowns. Tonight, Diggs’ O/U for receiving yards is set at (88.5) vs. the Broncos. He’s gone over that number in five of his nine games this season.

Bet Stefon Diggs Over 88.5 receiving yards (-118) @ BetOnline

2. Russell Wilson Under 211.5 passing yards @ (-118) via BetOnline

The Denver Broncos are 3-5 this season and the QB play from Russell Wilson has improved a lot since 2022. Last year, Wilson only won four games as a starter for Denver. In 2023, he already has three wins through their first eight games. However, his passing numbers are the lowest of his career since his rookie season.

Wilson is averaging (201.6) yards per game in eight starts for the 2023 Broncos. Tonight, his O/U for passing yards is set at (211.5) vs. the Bills. The veteran QB has gone under that number in five of his eight games in 2023. Buffalo is allowing only an average of (219.6) passing yards per game this season. Denver may have to try and work the run game more vs. Buffalo in Week 10.

Bet Russell Wilson Under 211.5 passing yards (-118) @ BetOnline

3. Josh Allen Over 24.5 completions @ (-114) via BetOnline

In 2023, the Buffalo Bills would like to have a few more wins and fewer losses on their record. However, 5-4 is where the team stands through their nine games. Buffalo has not been consistent on either side of the ball this season. Their defense has been ravaged with injuries and the offense has not played up to their standard in the past.

This season, Josh Allen is leading the NFL in completion percentage (.713) through the first 10 weeks. The 27-year-old has been extremely accurate this season and it shows in his numbers. He’s thrown 324 passes and has completed 231 of them. Tonight, Allen’s O/U for completions is set at (24.5) vs. the Broncos. In his nine games this season, he’s gone over (24.5) completions six times.

Bet Josh Allen Over 24.5 completions (-114) @ BetOnline

