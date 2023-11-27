To end Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season, the Bears will be on the road to face the Vikings. This will be their second of two meetings this season. In the first matchup, the Vikings were on the road and won 19-13. Kirk Cousins was still healthy at that point in the season but has since torn his Achilles. Heading into the game vs. Chicago tonight, the Vikings are 6-5 and are trying to hold onto a spot in the 2023 NFC playoffs.

For Chicago, they’re 3-8 through their first 11 games this season and lost a tough game to the Lions in Week 11. Justin Fields made his return for the Bears last week after injuring himself in Week 5 earlier this season. That also happened to be the last time the Bears and Vikings played each other. The postseason is not in the picture for Chicago and Fields is playing for his future in the windy city. They have the Panthers’ #1 overall pick in the 2024 Draft and it will be hard for the Bears to not take a QB.

Chicago will be on the road in Week 12 to face the Vikings on MNF

NFL Odds: Prop Bets for Bears vs. Vikings game Week 12

1. Jordan Addison Over 47.5 receiving yards @ (-114) via BetOnline

With the 23rd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings drafted WR Jordan Addison out of USC. The 21-year-old has fit in nicely with Minnesota’s receiving core and has stepped up while Justin Jefferson has been out. Addison has played in all 11 games this season and is averaging (58.8) yards per contest. He has the second-most catches (48) and yards (647) of any Vikings player in 2023.

Tonight, his O/U for receiving yards is set at (47.5) vs. the Bears. Addison has gone over that number in seven of his eleven games played this season. With Jefferson out again tonight, Addison is in a position to have another big game vs. Chicago’s secondary which is allowing (245.9) passing yards per game. The rookie only had three catches for 28 yards in his first matchup vs. the Bears.

2. Justin Fields Over 26.5 pass attempts @ (-129) via BetOnline

Chicago’s final six games of the season including tonight vs. the Vikings are going to be important for the Bears and the future of their team. In the 2021 NFL Draft, they traded up with the New York Giants to have the 11th overall pick where they selected Fields to be their next franchise QB. Through the first 32 starts of his career, Fields is 6-26 for Chicago. That kind of production is simply not going to cut it for the Bears.

All Fields can do to save his job is ball out over the final six games and prove that he’s still worthy of being their starter next season. The Bears will likely be in a position to draft either Caleb Williams or Drake Maye with Carolina’s first-round pick. Tonight, Fields’ O/U for pass attempts is set at (26.5) vs. the Vikings. He’s gone over that number in four of his seven games played in 2023.

3. T.J. Hockenson Over 6.5 receptions @ (+100) via BetOnline

Without Justin Jefferson for the last six games in a row, TE T.J. Hockenson has become the primary target for whoever the QB has been. It was Kirk Cousins before he tore his Achilles and for the last three games, it’s been Joshua Dobbs. Hockenson is leading the team in receptions (75) and receiving yards (736) this season. He also had four touchdowns in 2023.

Tonight, his O/U for receptions is set at (6.5) vs. the Bears. With Dobbs as his QB, Hockenson has gone over that number in two of his last three games. He’s also gone over that number in six of his eleven games in 2023. The Pro Bowl TE has been a consistent target while the team patiently waits for Justin Jefferson to return from injury.