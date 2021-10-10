Newcastle United are being linked with a host of new players since the £300 million Saudi-takeover and the latest name linked with a move to St James’s Park is that of the Paris Saint-Germain striker Mauro Icardi.

The 28-year-old has had an underwhelming spell at the French club since his move from Inter Milan and he has been linked with a transfer away from the club recently.

Icardi has scored just 36 goals in 72 appearances for the French outfit and he has struggled to replicate his prolific Inter Milan form in Paris.

The Argentine international could certainly do with a fresh start and a move to the Premier League could be the ideal next step in his career.

Newcastle United are in desperate need of a proven goal scorer who can help them climb up the table and Icardi could be a perfect fit for them.

The 28-year-old was a prolific goalscorer during his time at Inter Milan and he managed to score 111 league goals in 188 appearances for the Italian giants.

According to Daily Mail, the Premier League side can spend well over £200 million to strengthen their squad in the next three years without breaching the financial fair play regulations and they should look to invest the money on quality players like Icardi in the coming months.

Koulibaly linked with Newcastle move

Meanwhile, Football Insider believes that Kalidou Koulibaly is also a target for the Premier League side.

Apparently, Newcastle have identified the Senegal international as their first marquee signing.

The 30-year-old is one of the best defenders across Europe and he has been in outstanding form with Napoli this season.

The Italian outfit have conceded just three goals in seven league games so far and koulibaly is one of the main reasons why they have been impregnable at the back.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have conceded 16 goals in seven Premier League matches and they need to bring in a quality centre half like Koulibaly in order to tighten up at the back.

Newcastle are unlikely to have a shortage of funds following their multi-million-pound takeover and it remains to be seen whether they can convince these players to move to St James’ Park in the near future.