New York Mets Justin Verlander Placed On Injured List

Justin Verlander will begin the season on the IL because of a low-grade teres major strain, the Mets announced Thursday pic.twitter.com/R5kMDBNzDr — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) March 30, 2023

Verlander signed a massive deal this past offseason. He was expected to be a key player in the team’s bid for the World Series this year. However, his injury means that he will have to sit out for an indefinite period of time. Even though he will continue to throw, the injury is not seen as serious. The team has already lost stand-out closer Edwin Diaz for the season with a knee injury.

The 40-year-old right-hander is one of the most decorated pitchers in the MLB, having won the Cy Young Award twice and earning eight All-Star selections over his 17-year career. He was also a key player in the Houston Astros’ 2022 World Series championship run.

The Mets will now have to rely on other pitchers in their rotation, including Max Scherzer, Carlos Carrasco, and Kodai Senga. While these players are certainly talented, Verlander’s absence will be keenly felt as the team looks to make a strong start to the season.

The Mets have not yet given a timeline for Verlander’s return, but they will be hoping that he can make a swift recovery and rejoin the team as soon as possible. In the meantime, they will have to focus on getting their season off to a strong start without one of their key players.

The Mets are +900 to win the world series this year according to New York betting sites. Losing Verlander for an unknown amount of time might hurt their chances of winning the World Series trophy for the first time since 1986.