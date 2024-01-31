NBA: Warriors Face An Uphill Climb To Get Back Into Playoff Race

Things have been far from easy for the Golden State Warriors so far this NBA season. Less than two years removed from winning a championship, it appears that the dynasty is coming to a close, as the team is sitting with a 19-24 record through their first 43 games. They’ve dealt with tough injuries and extended suspensions, and the players alongside Steph Curry simply haven’t lived up to their expectations.

Things won’t get any easier any time soon.

NBA: Warriors Are Currently 5 Games Under .500

The Warriors reportedly are “very much open” to trade discussions involving Klay Thompson and two other veterans https://t.co/JxrGfb3iVg — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 29, 2024

On Tuesday night, they will be finishing up a 12-day, four game home stand in which they’ve only won one of the three games thus far. Their opponent will be the Philadelphia 76ers, who are in third place in the Eastern Conference. Luckily for Golden State, their star center’s status is unknown, as Joel Embiid is listed as questionable.

It might be the last time that one or two of the players on the roster ever plays a home game for the Warriors again.

Starting Friday, Golden State will embark on a five game road trip that will last a week, which features two separate back-to-backs. In the tail end, they’ll take on the 76ers and Pacers on consecutive nights.

A Possible Trade And Tough Schedule Loom For Golden State

The Warriors are considering player-for-player trade offers for Andrew Wiggins, who remains the most likely member of the team to be traded, per @anthonyVslater (Via https://t.co/fs22rzrT75 ) pic.twitter.com/dHfqhEbqgp — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) January 30, 2024

There has been plenty of discussion about the Warriors needing to make some kind of in-season move if they hope to compete for a playoff spot, and a trade could be in the works. Guys like Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, and even Klay Thompson have been named in rumored deals, and the February 8th trade deadline will hit before the team returns from their road trip.

They’ll face tough sledding when they return home, too. Golden State will take on the surging Phoenix Suns on February 10th, with two against the Jazz and one each against the Lakers and the Clippers after that.

The team has been without Chris Paul since the beginning of January, and the point guard was still wearing a cast as of last week and still has no timetable for his return. Draymond Green is back from his lengthy suspension, but Golden State is just 1-3 since his return to the court.