The Brooklyn Nets pulled a fast one on NBA bettors on Thursday night in their matchup on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Right before the game, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reported that Nets head coach Jacques Vaughn said Bridges would “probably not” see a full workload.

Once the game started, the newly-acquired Nets’ star found his rhythm early. He played the entire opening frame, hitting two 3-pointers en route to a 10-point first quarter.

However, he would not re-enter the game, something that seemed even more pre-meditated during the broadcast. Nets broadcaster Sarah Kustok predicted during the game that fans wouldn’t see Bridges play again after the first quarter.

Bridges, who was initially projected for 24.5 points, saw his line move all the way down to 19.5 points before game time.

Some bettors saw the line movement as a sign that someone had insider information that Bridges would not be playing beyond the first quarter.

Basketball fans took to Twitter to air out their complaints about how the news was initially reported.

Check out the best reactions from NBA Twitter below.

You won’t hear me moan much… but the fact that Mikal Bridges dropped from 25.5pts to 19.5 pts 20 minutes before tip means someone knew he wasn’t playing past the 1Q. That has to be a violation within the local state gaming commission. — ThisIs427 (@ThisIs427) March 10, 2023

I’ve always been anti-sports are rigged but this Mikal Bridges situation is starting to sway me the other way Announced an hour before tip off he’s a minutes restriction (for no reason). Then when he kills it first quarter and could still cover his first half and full game… https://t.co/Op86YUKhEd — Dr. Profit🩺 (@Dr_Profit_) March 10, 2023

Benching @mikal_bridges the whole 2nd quarter @BrooklynNets im starting to believe y’all in business with betting apps. — J (@keep1tplaya) March 10, 2023

@FanDuel @FDSportsbook we gotta get a void on Mikal Bridges right?? Minutes restriction that wasn’t announced prior to game, isn’t hurt also. Do what’s right please. — TrapAndBonesBet (@TrapAndBonesBet) March 10, 2023

What's with the 6 point drop with Mikal Bridges!? He was at 25.5 points earlier and now at 19.5 🤔#PrizePicks #NBA #GamblingTwitter pic.twitter.com/1ZA5PAz2Zn — Props Messiah⚡️ (@PropsMessiah) March 10, 2023

This Mikal Bridges announcement of limited minutes before tip-off is a sick joke. Books made bank today on his overs. #PrizePicks #DraftKings #GamblingTwitter #NBA — Props Messiah⚡️ (@PropsMessiah) March 10, 2023

Sarah Kustok predicts on the broadcast that we won’t see Mikal Bridges again on the floor after playing 12 minutes in the first quarter. I mean, what are we doing. — Alec Sturm (@Alec_Sturm) March 10, 2023

Bridges Keeps Iron-Man Streak Alive

In an era when most superstars are sitting to manage their workload, Bridges played for another reason — to keep his Iron Man streak alive.

Just to keep his streak of games played intact and rest him for tomorrow’s game. — alder almo (@alderalmo) March 10, 2023

Bridges owns the NBA record for the most consecutive games played since being drafted.

He’s played 376 games in his NBA career and has never missed a game due to injury.

In 10 games since joining the Nets, the former Villanova star has proven that he’s ready to be the top scoring option on a potentially playoff-bound team.

Bridges is scoring 26.5 points per game while shooting 52.6 percent from the floor, 48.1 percent from 3-point range, and 92.2 percent from the free-throw line.

If he keeps this up, the Nets will have found a diamond in the rough and some silver lining in imploding the roster at the trade deadline.

