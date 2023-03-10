NBA

NBA Twitter Outraged After Mikal Bridges Benched Following Hot First Quarter

Gia Nguyen
The Brooklyn Nets pulled a fast one on NBA bettors on Thursday night in their matchup on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Right before the game, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reported that Nets head coach Jacques Vaughn said Bridges would “probably not” see a full workload.

Once the game started, the newly-acquired Nets’ star found his rhythm early. He played the entire opening frame, hitting two 3-pointers en route to a 10-point first quarter.

However, he would not re-enter the game, something that seemed even more pre-meditated during the broadcast. Nets broadcaster Sarah Kustok predicted during the game that fans wouldn’t see Bridges play again after the first quarter.

Bridges, who was initially projected for 24.5 points, saw his line move all the way down to 19.5 points before game time.

Some bettors saw the line movement as a sign that someone had insider information that Bridges would not be playing beyond the first quarter.

Basketball fans took to Twitter to air out their complaints about how the news was initially reported.

Check out the best reactions from NBA Twitter below.

Bridges Keeps Iron-Man Streak Alive

In an era when most superstars are sitting to manage their workload, Bridges played for another reason — to keep his Iron Man streak alive.

Bridges owns the NBA record for the most consecutive games played since being drafted.

He’s played 376 games in his NBA career and has never missed a game due to injury.

In 10 games since joining the Nets, the former Villanova star has proven that he’s ready to be the top scoring option on a potentially playoff-bound team.

Bridges is scoring 26.5 points per game while shooting 52.6 percent from the floor, 48.1 percent from 3-point range, and 92.2 percent from the free-throw line.

If he keeps this up, the Nets will have found a diamond in the rough and some silver lining in imploding the roster at the trade deadline.

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor at Sports Lens. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
