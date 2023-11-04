The NBA In-Season Tournament got started on Friday night around the NBA, and one of the most entertaining games of the evening happened in Oklahoma City between the Warriors and Thunder. But the game didn’t end without some kind of controversy, but the league has stepped in and said that the referees made the correct call in the congested final moments of the game.

NBA Says Correct Call Was Made In Wild Warriors/Thunder Finish

In order for contact with the rim to constitute offensive basket interference when the ball is not in the net, it must (a) occur while the ball is sitting or rolling on the rim and using the rim as its lower base, (b) cause the ball to take an unnatural bounce, or (c) move the… https://t.co/Gt9tdQhrIG — NBA Referees (@OfficialNBARefs) November 4, 2023

The two teams went back and forth all night in a high-scoring affair, which featured a raucous crowd that has a history with Warriors forward Draymond Green. The 4th quarter began with the teams tied at 106, and things got even more interesting in the final seconds of the game.

With the score tied at 139, Steph Curry drove into the lane and scooped up an underhand layup that floated over the outstretched arms of Chet Holmgren, which bounced on the rim in suspense. Before dropping in the hoop, Green put his hands near the ball in an apparent attempt to tip it in to the basket.

The referees called basket interference, and it appeared as though the game was headed into overtime. But the call was overturned when the replay appeared to show Green touching the rim as opposed to the ball, and Golden State was awarded the basket, and the victory.

Green Touched The Rim, But Not The Ball

Draymond was called for a goaltend on Steph’s potential game-winner 😳 It was overturned after review. pic.twitter.com/QSALmjsei7 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 4, 2023

There were questions on social media and in the post game shows about whether the correct call was made, but the league did what they could to put those notions to rest. The NBA released their 2-Minute Report from Friday’s games on Saturday afternoon, and the section regarding the Thunder vs Warriors game says that there was no conclusive basket interference, upon furter review:

There is clear and conclusive evidence Green (GSW) does not touch the ball — although Green makes contact with the rim — contacting the rim, standing alone, does not violate the rule

The Warriors have gotten off to a fast start for the 2023-24 NBA season, and are riding a 5-game winning streak and sitting at 5-1. One of their biggest issues last season was being able to win on the road, and they are already 4-0 in that category thus far.

They will have yet another game away from Chase Center on Sunday as they will visit Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers.