NBA

NBA Says Correct Call Was Made In Controversial Ending Between Warriors & Thunder

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
dims.apnews
dims.apnews

The NBA In-Season Tournament got started on Friday night around the NBA, and one of the most entertaining games of the evening happened in Oklahoma City between the Warriors and Thunder. But the game didn’t end without some kind of controversy, but the league has stepped in and said that the referees made the correct call in the congested final moments of the game.

NBA Says Correct Call Was Made In Wild Warriors/Thunder Finish

The two teams went back and forth all night in a high-scoring affair, which featured a raucous crowd that has a history with Warriors forward Draymond Green. The 4th quarter began with the teams tied at 106, and things got even more interesting in the final seconds of the game.

With the score tied at 139, Steph Curry drove into the lane and scooped up an underhand layup that floated over the outstretched arms of Chet Holmgren, which bounced on the rim in suspense. Before dropping in the hoop, Green put his hands near the ball in an apparent attempt to tip it in to the basket.

The referees called basket interference, and it appeared as though the game was headed into overtime. But the call was overturned when the replay appeared to show Green touching the rim as opposed to the ball, and Golden State was awarded the basket, and the victory.

Green Touched The Rim, But Not The Ball

There were questions on social media and in the post game shows about whether the correct call was made, but the league did what they could to put those notions to rest. The NBA released their 2-Minute Report from Friday’s games on Saturday afternoon, and the section regarding the Thunder vs Warriors game says that there was no conclusive basket interference, upon furter review:

 There is clear and conclusive evidence Green (GSW) does not touch the ball — although Green makes contact with the rim — contacting the rim, standing alone, does not violate the rule

The Warriors have gotten off to a fast start for the 2023-24 NBA season, and are riding a 5-game winning streak and sitting at 5-1. One of their biggest issues last season was being able to win on the road, and they are already 4-0 in that category thus far.

They will have yet another game away from Chase Center on Sunday as they will visit Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
lmsp8caosdythzigmrpi
NBA

LATEST Memphis Grizzlies Drop Their Record To An NBA-Worst 0-6

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  5h
rsz russ pg
NBA
Clippers Now Have 4 Of The 12 Highest Paid NBA Players Ever On Their Roster
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Nov 3 2023

The Los Angeles Clippers had one of the most expensive rosters in the NBA last season. Only the Golden State Warriors forked out more cash for their players than Steve…

Victor Wembanyama Spurs pic
NBA
Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama scored a career-high 38 points to help San Antonio get their third win of the season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 3 2023

In the 2023 NBA Draft lottery, the Spurs were lucky enough to get the first overall pick. Taking Victor Wembanyama was an easy choice for San Antonio. So far, the…

rsz demar derozan zach lavine
NBA
Zach LaVine On Chicago Bulls: “We Gotta Make This Work”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Nov 2 2023
rsz 230419123737 draymond green nba 0415
NBA
Warriors News: Is Draymond Green Still Throwing Shade At Jordan Poole?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Nov 2 2023
rsz tyler herro1
NBA
NBA: Tyler Herro Is On A Revenge Tour For The Miami Heat In 2023-24
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Nov 2 2023
rsz ss 20231018 215125727 23678811319
NBA
NBA News: Jordan Poole Is Off To A Slow Start With Wizards
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Nov 2 2023
Arrow to top