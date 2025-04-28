NBA

NBA refs admit a foul should have been called on Josh Hart at the end of Game 4

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
On Sunday afternoon, the Knicks were on the road to face the Pistons in Game 4 of their first-round matchup. New York had a 2-1 series lead entering Sunday’s contest. 

It was a highly contested game between New York and Detroit. The Pistons knew how much they needed a win in Game 4. It was the difference between being down 3-1 and the series being tied 2-2. In the final seconds of Game 4, Cade Cunningham missed a mid-range shot, and the ball bounced off several players and ended up in the corner. Tim Hardaway Jr. picked up the ball and shot a three-pointer. Knicks’ Josh Hart made contact, but no foul was called. After the game, NBA refs admitted in the pool report that a foul should have been called on Hart for making “marginal contact” with Hardaway Jr.

The Pistons were robbed of a chance to win Game 4 at home


Sunday’s Game 4 between the Knicks and Pistons was back-and-forth. Refs allow more physicality in the postseason, and we’ve seen that in this series. There is no love lost between New York and Detroit. This is the Pistons’ first postseason appearance since 2018-19. For a number of their players, it’s their first playoff experience. Detroit has had the lead late in games but has been unable to close out and secure a win.

However, losing Game 4 94-93 on Sunday was not entirely the Pistons’ fault. Tim Hardaway Jr. shot a three-pointer before the final buzzer sounded. While taking the shot, Knicks’ Josh Hart jumped in the air to contest Hardaway Jr.’s shot. Hart made contact with Hardaway Jr. in the air, but no foul was called. Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff was furious and ran onto the court pleading for a call.

After every NBA game, there is a pool report. It’s conducted by a member of the media and the crew chief referee. For Game 4 on Sunday, it was David Guthrie. He admitted in the pool report that Josh Hart made “marginal contact” with Tim Hardaway Jr. Detroit would have had three free throw attempts from a player who shot 85% from the charity stripe. Hardaway Jr. would have needed one basket to tie and two to win.  A foul was not called in real time, and the Knicks took a 3-1 series lead.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

NBA refs admit a foul should have been called on Josh Hart at the end of Game 4

