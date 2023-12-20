Tonight, the Timberwolves will be on the road to face the 76ers for their second matchup of the season. Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves beat the Sixers 112-99 at home. However, they will be on the road tonight playing in Philadelphia. Minnesota is 20-5 this season and is on a three-game win streak. They’ve also won nine of their last 10 games and have the best record in the Western Conference.

Joel Embiid and the 76ers are 18-8 heading into the matchup tonight against the Timberwolves. The Sixers are 8-3 in their last 11 games played and are coming off a 108-104 loss at home to the Bulls. Embiid’s (34.4) points per game are the best in the NBA in 2023-24. If he keeps up this pace for the season, he could be on his way to winning back-to-back league MVPs. Their game against Minnesota will be a good test for the Sixers after losing their first matchup to the Timberwolves.

Minnesota will be on the road tonight to face Philadelphia

Ahead of Wednesday’s matchup, you can visit BetOnline for all your NBA bets. We’ll look at the best prop bets for the Timberwolves vs. 76ers game.

NBA Odds: Prop Bets for Timberwolves vs. 76ers game on NBA TV

1. Joel Embiid Over 49.5 points, rebounds, and assists @ (-114) via BetOnline

Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid is undoubtedly in the prime of his career. His (34.4) points per game leads the NBA this season and his (11.8) rebounds per game are the fifth-most of any player. Last season, Embiid won MVP of the league and he’s on pace to do that again in 2023-24. The Sixers would not be the same team without Embiid and he’s truly their most valuable player.

Tonight, his O/U for points, rebounds, and assists are set at (49.5) vs. the Timberwolves. While that seems like a high number, Embiid has gone over 49.5 in 17 of his 23 games played this season. He consistently goes out each night and averages 30+ points, 10+ rebounds, and around five-to-six assists. Hard to beat that kind of production.

2. Rudy Gobert Over 10.5 rebounds @ (-126) via BetOnline

Last season, the Timberwolves were without Karl-Anthony Towns for most of the year. That left the Timberwolves with Rudy Gobert as their only true big man. That is now what Minnesota has planned. Fast-forward to 2023-24 and everyone is healthy for the Timberwolves. Towns and Rudy Gobert are playing well together and that’s why they have a 20-5 record. The best in the Western Conference.

Gobert’s O/U for rebounds is set at 10.5 vs. the 76ers. He’s gone over that number in 17 of his 25 games this season. Rebounding and defense are two things necessary to win a game in the NBA. Those are two things that Gobert does particularly well. The 31-year-old is a three-time DPOY and has led the league in rebounding and blocks once in his career.

3. Tyrese Maxey Over 6.5 assists @ (-115) via BetOnline

Without James Harden on the team this season, Tyrese Maxey has flourished with the 76ers. His (25.8) points, (4.0) rebounds, and (6.7) assists per game are all career-highs. Additionally, (19.2) field goal attempts per game are the most of his career. Joel Embiid dominates the ball for the Sixers, but Maxey does as well.

Tonight, his O/U for assists is set at (6.5) vs. Minnesota. Maxey has gone over that number in 15 of his 25 games this season. His (6.7) assists per game are the most of any player on the team in 2023-24. The 76ers will be looking to avenge their loss at the beginning of the season to the Timberwolves.