Tonight, the Knicks and Nets will face off for the battle of New York City. Jalen Brunson and the Knicks are 15-11 this season, good enough for 5th in the Eastern Conference. They are 3-2 in their last five games played and are coming off a 114-109 win on the road vs. the Lakers. Jalen Brunson’s (25.6) points per game led the Knicks in 2023-24.

Their opponent tonight will be their cross-town rival, the Nets. Brooklyn is 13-13 this season after a 125-108 loss on Monday night to the Jazz. The Nets were on a five-game road trip and went 1-4 in those games. They played some tough Western Conference opponents. Mikal Bridges and the Nets will be happy to be back at the Barclay’s Center tonight. Brooklyn wants to get back on track with a win and would love to do that vs. the Knicks.

The Knicks will be on the road tonight to face the Nets at 7:30 p.m. EST

NBA Odds: Prop Bets for Knicks vs. Nets game

1. Cam Thomas Over 24.5 points @ (-117) via BetOnline

In the 2021 NBA Draft, the Nets drafted Cam Thomas 27th overall out of LSU. Over his first two seasons, Thomas has worked his way into Brooklyn’s rotation. Last year, the 22-year-old saw more playing time once Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were traded. Thomas has put it all together in 2023-24. He’s averaging a career-high (24.2) points and (19.8) field goals attempted per game.

The third-year pro did miss some time this season with an ankle injury. However, he’s been a spark of offense for Brooklyn when he does play. Thomas has played in 17 of Brooklyn’s 26 games in 2023-24. His O/U for points is set at (24.5) vs. the Knicks. He’s gone over that number in nine of his 17 games this season.

2. Jalen Brunson Over 2.5 made threes @ (-107) via BetOnline

Jalen Brunson has been worth every penny the Knicks signed him ahead of the 2022-23 season. He’s been an incredible free-agent signing for New York and is far and away their best player. This season, he’s averaging a career-high in points (25.6) and three-point percentage (.460). Additionally, his (6.7) three-pointers attempted per game are a career-high for the 27-year-old.

His O/U for made three-pointers is set at (2.5) vs. the Nets. Brunson has gone over that number in 13 of his 26 games this season. The team relies on him each night for his consistent offensive production. Last week, Brunson had a 50-point game on the road vs. Kevin Durant and the Suns.

3. Nic Claxton Over 9.5 rebounds @ (-103) via BetOnline

Nic Claxton is currently in his 5th season with the Brooklyn Nets. It’s his second year as their full-time starter. He played and started in 76 of their 82 games last season. The 24-year-old has missed some time this season, but he’s playing up to his standard when available. For the past two seasons in a row, the former second-round pick is averaging (9.2) rebounds per game. Claxton is limited offensive, but he makes up for that with his rebounding and defensive intensity.

Brooklyn doesn’t have a player like Joel Embiid or Nikola Jokic who can take over the game as a center. Nic Claxton has a wiry frame and is moved around easily on defense at times. However, Claxton uses the skills he has available and is much more agile than most big men. That’s why he’s able to move the ball in transition. His O/U for rebounds is set at (9.5) tonight vs. the Knicks. He’s gone over that number in seven of his 17 games played in 2023-24.