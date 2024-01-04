Tonight, the Nuggets will be on the road to face the Warriors for the third time this season. Denver is 2-0 in the small season series with Golden State. In their last 10 games played, the Nuggets are 8-2. That puts them at 24-11 on the season, good enough for third in the Western Conference. Nikola Jokic’s (12.3) rebounds are the third-most and his (9.1) assists are the fourth-most of any player in 2023-24.

Steph Curry and the Warriors are 6-4 in their last 10 games and are 16-17 this season. That is 11th out of 15 teams in the Western Conference. Golden State won their last game 121-115 vs. the Magic. Curry’s 36 points and six assists led the Warriors to that impressive win. His (27.6) points per game are the ninth-most of any player this season. Wins have not come consistently for the Warriors this year.

Can the Warriors get their first win of the season vs. the Nuggets?

Ahead of Friday’s matchup, you can visit BetOnline for all your NBA bets. We’ll look at the best prop bets for the Nuggets vs. Warriors game.

NBA Odds: Prop Bets for Nuggets vs. Warriors game on TNT

1. Chris Paul Over 7.5 assists @ (-104) via BetOnline

All-star PG Chris Paul is currently in his 19th professional season, his first with the Golden State Warriors. It’s the first time in his career that he hasn’t started in every game he’s played in. Paul has had to adjust to coming off the bench and still being an effective player. His (27.6) minutes per game are the lowest of his career. At 38, his offensive skillset is not where it used to be. However, Paul is still effective as a PG and leads the team with (7.3) assists per game in 2023-24.

Tonight, his O/U for assists is set at (7.5) vs. the Nuggets. Paul has gone over that number in 14 of his 30 games played this season. Just two seasons ago, Paul led the NBA with (10.8) assists per game as a member of the Phoenix Suns. Paul is also averaging (1.2) steals per game this season and just (9.0) points.

2. Nikola Jokic Over 12.5 rebounds @ (-136) via BetOnline

The two-time MVP Nikola Jokic is in a bit of a shooting slump, but he’s still finding ways to help the team win. He hasn’t scored 30+ points in a game since before Christmas. In his last game on New Year’s Day, Jokic only had 13 points in a win vs. the Hornets. Tonight, he will be on the road to face Steph Curry and the Warriors. A team he’s had success against this season.

His O/U for rebounds is set at (12.5) vs. the Warriors. Jokic has gone over that number in 18 of his 34 games played in 2023-24. Additionally, he has gone over that number in both of his games against the Warriors this season. Expect Jokic to get out of his shooting slump and have a big game vs. the Warriors.

3. Stephen Curry Over 27.5 points @ (-124) via BetOnline

Four-time NBA Champion Steph Curry is in his 15th professional season, all of them with the Warriors. He’s slowly but surely become one of the top players in league history. Curry is the best pure shooter the league has ever seen and his legacy continues to grow. The nine-time all-star is 39th all-time with 22,567 career points. He is also top 50 in all-time assists with (5,867).

This season, the 35-year-old is averaging (27.6) points per game. His O/U for points is set at (27.5) vs. the Nuggets on Thursday. Curry has gone over that number in 15 of his 31 games played this season. The Warriors will be at home tonight looking for their first win of the season vs. Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.