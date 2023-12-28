Betting

NBA Odds: Three Prop Bets For Thursday’s Grizzlies Vs. Nuggets Game Via BetOnline

Zach Wolpin
Tonight, the Grizzlies will be on the road to face the Nuggets for the second time this season. In their first matchup, Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets won, 108-104 on the road. Memphis is 10-19 through their first 29 games and is on a four-game winning streak. That’s thanks to Ja Morant returning from his suspension and being a catalyst for the team. 

For the Nuggets, they are 22-10 this season and are on a five-game win streak. They are third in the West and will be without PF Aaron Gordon for an undisclosed amount of time. He suffered lacerations to his face after being bitten by a dog on Christmas. Luckily, the Nuggets have a lot of talent on their roster that can step up and replace his production.

Ja Morant and the Grizzlies will be on the road tonight to face Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets

Ahead of Thursday’s matchup, you can visit BetOnline for all your NBA bets. We’ll look at the best prop bets for the Grizzlies vs. Nuggets game.

NBA Odds: Prop Bets for Grizzlies vs. Nuggets game

1. Michael Porter Jr. Over 17.5 points @ (-114) via BetOnline

For the first four years of his career, Micahel Porter Jr. struggled to stay healthy. He missed his entire rookie season due to a back injury. Porter Jr. played 55 games in 2019-20, 61 in 2020-21, and then only nine in 2021-22. However, he bounced back and returned to the team healthy. MPJ played and started in 62 of their 82 regular season games and was part of their 2023 championship run.

In 2023-24, Porter Jr. has yet to miss a game for the Nuggets. The 25-year-old is averaging (16.5) points, (1.5) assists, and a career-high (7.7) rebounds per contest. His O/U for points is set at (17.5) tonight vs. the Grizzlies. Porter Jr. has gone over that number in 16 of his 32 games played this season. Additionally, he’s gone over that number in each of his last two games.

Bet Michael Porter Jr. Over 17.5 points (-114) @ BetOnline
 

2. Ja Morant Over 7.5 assists @ (-103) via BetOnline 

Ja Morant was suspended by the league for the first 25 games of the season. The young PG had some off-the-court issues take place last season, but Morant is looking to keep that in the past. He served his suspension and has since returned to the team. Memphis has had their franchise player back for four games and they have yet to lose with him in the lineup. They played the Pelicans twice, the Hawks, and the Pacers.

The 24-year-old is averaging (28.8) points, (5.3) rebounds, (8.5) assists, (1.0) steals, and (1.0) blocks per game. His O/U for assists is set at (7.5) vs. the Nuggets. Morant has gone over that number number in three of his four games played in 2023-24. To beat the Nuggets, Morant will need to carry his team like he has been over their four-game win streak.

Bet Ja Morant Over 7.5 assists (-103) @ BetOnline
 

3. Jamal Murray Over 2.5 made threes @ (-115) via BetOnline 

There’s no question who the best player on the Nuggets is. Nikola Jokic leads the team in points, rebounds, and assists per game. However, the team still has a few others who make a massive impact as well. One of them is starting PG Jamal Murray. He’s missed sometime this season, playing in 18 of their 32 games. This season, Murray is shooting exceptionally well from being the arc.

His (.449) three-point percentage is a career-high for the 26-year-old. With Aaron Gordon out, Murray will need to step up on offense and take more shots. Tonight, his O/U for made threes is at (2.5) vs. the Grizzlies. The 2023 NBA champ has gone over that number in nine of his 18 games played in 2023-24.

Bet Jamal Murray Over 2.5 made threes (-115) @ BetOnline
 

Arrow to top