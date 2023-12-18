Tonight, the Mavericks will be on the road to face the Nuggets for the second time this season. In their first matchup, Denver won 125-114 at home. Luka Doncic and the Mavericks are 16-9 this season, good enough for third in the Western Conference. They have won five of their last six games played. This will be Dallas’ second of three matchups vs. the Nuggets in 2023-24.

Denver is 17-10 this season, 4th in the Western Conference. The Nuggets are 3-4 in their last seven games and Jokic’s scoring output has not been up to his usual standard. in their first matchup earlier this season, Jokic had 33 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists. The Nuggets will need a complete team effort to beat the Mavericks who are trending upwards.

NBA Odds: Prop Bets for Mavericks vs. Nuggets game

1. Nikola Jokic Over 27.5 points @ (-114) via BetOnline

In the 2023-24 season, most of the shots Nikola Jokic is making are two-pointers or free throws. The 28-year-old is shooting just (.309) percent from beyond the arc this season. Last year, Jokic shot (.383) in 69 regular season games. However, he is taking more shots per game in 2023-24. Jokic averaged (14.8) field goals attempted and that number is up to (19.3) this season.

The two-time league MVP is leading the Nuggets with an average of (27.0) points per game in 2023-24. His O/U for points is set at (27.5) vs. the Mavericks. Jokic has gone over that number in exactly half of his games played. Against the Mavericks earlier this season, Jokic scored 33 points in a 125-114 win.

2. Luka Doncic Over 55.5 points, rebounds, and assists @ (+110) via BetOnline

At 24 years old, Luka Doncic is in his 6th professional season with the Mavericks. Individually, Doncic is a top-three player in the NBA. However, the Mavericks haven’t enjoyed as much success as a team with Doncic as their star player. The Mavericks have continued to build the team around Luka and get the right pieces around him to be a legit contender in the West.

Doncic is having another stellar season with Dallas averaging (32.7) points, (8.3) rebounds, (9.1) assists, and (1.3) steals per game. His (.379) three-point percentage is a career-high for Doncic through 24 games in 2023-24. Tonight, his O/U for points, rebounds, and assists are set at (55.5) vs. the Nuggets. Doncic has gone over that number in 10 of his 24 games played.

3. Michael Porter Jr. Over 2.5 made threes @ (-121) via BetOnline

In years past, Michael Porter Jr. had been dealing with some lingering injuries. His availability was extremely limited, but that has not been the case in 2023-24. Porter Jr. has yet to miss a game for the Nuggets this season, playing and starting in all 27 contests He’s averaging (16.8) points, (8.0) rebounds, and (1.5) assists per game.

Tonight, his O/U for made threes is at (2.5) vs. the Mavericks. He’s gone over that number in 13 of his 27 games played this season. Porter Jr. made four threes in Denver’s last game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in a loss. Earlier this season against the Mavericks, MPJ had four threes made. Denver will need that kind of production tonight vs. the Mavericks if they want to win.