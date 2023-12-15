Tonight, the Knicks will face the Suns for the second time this season. In their first meeting, Phoenix won 116-113 on the road in Madison Square Garden. Through 23 games this season, the Knicks are 13-10. That is currently the sixth-best record in the Eastern Conference. New York lost their last game 117-113 on the road vs. Utah.

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns are coming off a loss in their last game played as well. They were at home on Wednesday night and lost 116-112 to the Nets. Devin Booker’s 34 points and 12 assists led the Suns in that narrow loss to Brooklyn. At 13-11 this season, they’ll look to bounce back tonight with a win at home vs. the Knicks.

The New York Knicks will be on the road to face the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 p.m. EST

GameDay means that the Phoenix Suns family should be grinning like Devin Booker. 😁❤️#ComingInHot pic.twitter.com/SPysgApZE7 — 𝐊𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐧 (@Suns_Armband) December 15, 2023

Ahead of Friday’s matchup, you can visit BetOnline for all your NBA bets. We’ll look at the best prop bets for the Knicks vs. Suns game.

NBA Odds: Prop Bets for Knicks vs. Suns game on ESPN

1. Kevin Durant Over 27.5 points @ (-108) via BetOnline

At 35 years old, Kevin Durant is showing no signs of slowing down. He’s averaging (30.8) points per game in 2023-24. That leads all players on Phoenix’s roster. However, Devin Booker is not far behind averaging (28.1) per game. Durant is an elite offensive player and he’s extremely hard to stop. Even if he’s not making all his shots, Durant can still go to the free-throw line and be effective.

Tonight, his O/U for points is set at (27.5) vs. the Knicks. Durant has gone over that number in 14 of his 20 games played this season. Phoenix’s last game was the first time they had Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, and Durant on the court together. They took a tough loss to the Nets and the Suns will continue to build momentum with their new big three. Expect Durant to have a big game tonight against the Knicks. In 24 career games vs. the Knicks, Durant averages (29.5) points per contest.

2. RJ Barrett Over 1.5 made threes @ (-134) via BetOnline

After a hot start to the season from beyond the arc, RJ Barrett’s efficiency has cooled down. However, the 23-year-old is still averaging (19.0) points per game this season. That is third on the team in 2023-24 behind Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle. Over the past three seasons, Barrett has not been able to get over his average of around 19-20 points per game. That’s still solid production, but the Knicks still want more from a player they drafted third overall in 2019.

Barrett is kicking down his outside shots at a (.354) percent clip in 2023-24. That is right around his career average. He averages (1.9) three-pointers made per game for his career. Tonight, his O/U for made threes is at (1.5) vs. the Suns. The 23-year-old has gone over that number in nine of his 18 games played this season.

3. Jusuf Nurkic Over 10.5 rebounds @ (-112) via BetOnline

In 2016-17, the Nuggets traded Jusuf Nurkic to the Portland Trail Blazers. He spent seven seasons with Portland before lading with the Suns this offseason. No matter where he goes, Nurkic finds a way to fit in and help the team in ways he can be effective. That’s usually through relentless rebounding and defensive intensity.

Nurkic had 22 rebounds in his last game played against the Nets. The big man averages (8.7) rebounds per game for his career. His (9.8) in 2023-24 leads the Suns. Tonight, his O/U for rebounds is set at (10.5) vs. the Knicks. That number might have been smaller if the Knicks had Mitchell Robison’s presence on the glass. Without him, Isaiah Hartenstien and Taj Gibson will be left to box out and defend Nurkic all night.