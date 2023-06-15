NBA: Mavericks And Hawks Have Discussed John Collins Trade

The Dallas Mavericks will be looking to drastically improve their roster this off-season, and reports are that they have already been working the phones and discussing trades.

Dallas was ultimately a disappointment during the 2022-23 season. Things started off about as expected, as they spent the first half of the year in the middle of the pack in the Western Conference playoff race. They chose to shoot for the moon at the trade deadline, trading for Kyrie Irving in hopes that he’d help push them over the top.

Mavericks And Hawks Have Discussed A Trade

The Mavericks and Hawks have discussed the idea of swapping Dāvis Bertāns and the No. 15 pick for John Collins and the No. 10 pick, per @JakeLFischer pic.twitter.com/1kbvKssYld — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 15, 2023

Things didn’t work out. Irving, Luka Dončić, and the rest of the Mavericks struggled to figure out how to win with each other, and ultimately slipped all the way down to the 11th spot in the West and out of the postseason picture for good.

The Atlanta Hawks were similarly mediocre during the regular season. They hovered around the .500 mark for an incredibly long stretch during the second half of the year, but were able to sneak into the postseason by way of the play-in tournament. They showed fight in their first round series against the Celtics, taking two games from Boston with heroic Trae Young performances.

Both teams want more, and they might be able to help each other out.

As reported by Yahoo! senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer, the Mavericks and the Hawks have discussed a deal in which they’d swap both players and draft picks.

In the speculated trade, Atlanta would send John Collins and the 15th overall pick to Dallas in exchange for Davis Bertans and the 10th pick.

Hawks Want To Get Less Expensive

The Brooklyn Nets have had a ‘longstanding interest’ in John Collins, per @NetsDaily pic.twitter.com/yJ9DskWGSs — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 15, 2023

Collins is obviously the more skilled contributor, as he 13 points and 6.5 rebounds last season in comparison to Bertans’ 4.6 and 1.2. But the Hawks would likely be interested in the deal strictly for financial purposes. Collins still has three years left on his contract including a player option, and will be paid $25 million+ for the remainder of the deal.

Bertans isn’t cheap himself, but his contract is at least more workable. He has two years left on his deal, but the second carries a player option for early termination. He will also be $9 million – $10 million cheaper than Collins in each of the seasons as well.

There promises to be some serious player movement around the NBA within the coming days as the 2023 Draft is set to begin one week from today.

