NBA insiders believe the Kings could trade either Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, or DeMar DeRozan

With a 40-42 record in 2024-25, the Sacramento Kings competed in the play-in tournament. They did not advance to the playoffs for the second consecutive season. 

Head coach Mike Brown and general manager Monte McNair were fired. Additionally, the team traded franchise PG De’Aaron Fox to the Kings. In return, the team received Zach LaVine from the Bulls. According to NBA insider Mike Scotto, the Kings could look to trade at least one member of their big three. That includes Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, or DeMar DeRozan.

What player is the most logical for Sacramento to trade?


According to league insiders, rival executives around the NBA are monitoring the big three in Sacramento. There’s a belief that the team is willing to trade either Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, or DeMar DeRozan. The trade could happen this offseason or before the deadline in 2025-26. Let’s start with Domantas Sabonis. He was acquired by the Kings at the 2021-22 trade deadline via the Pacers.

Sabonis has played the last four and a half seasons of his career with Sacramento. For three straight seasons, Sabonis has led the NBA in rebounds per game. He is owed $136.42 million through the next three seasons. Domantas Sabonis is arguably the most consistent player on the Kings’ roster. Another member of the Kings’ big three is SG Zach LaVine. He was acquired by the Kings at the 2024-25 trade deadline.

LaVine started all 32 games he played for Sacramento after the trade.  He is owed $47.50 million in 2025-26 and has a $48.97 million player option for the 2026-27 season. Despite being acquired last season, LaVine is still being monitored by rival executives. Finally, there is DeMar DeRozan. He’ll be 36 for the 2025-26 season and is owed just $24.57 million. Additionally, just $10 million of his $25.74 million in 2026-27 is guaranteed. That makes DeRozan an easier trade candidate for the Kings this offseason.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
