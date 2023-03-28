NBA

NBA: All 3 Texas Teams Could Miss Playoffs For First Time Ever

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
3 min read
Twitter Linkedin
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn 1
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn 1

All three NBA teams from the state of Texas could miss out on the playoffs in 2023, which would be the first instance of that happening in the history of the league.

It has been a rough year for both the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets, but mostly by design.

All 3 NBA Teams From Texas Could Miss Playoffs

Neither team had high hopes, both going into the season with young and inexperienced rosters. They would both use the down year to their advantages, as there was an obvious prize to be had for whoever could secure the number 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft.

Victor Wembanyama is being touted as one of the best basketball prospects that we have ever seen, and there isn’t a team in the NBA that wouldn’t want him on their roster. The grand prize for being the team that tanks the best during the 2023 season, is a shot at a generational talent.

Both the Spurs and Rockets have been among the league’s worst teams since the start of the season. Houston fell into last place in the Western Conference when they dropped to 1-7 on October 31st, and they’ve been there essentially the entire time since. The only team to drop further in the standings at any time was the Spurs, when they took over last place for two weeks in December.

Spurs, Rockets In Mix For Wembanyama, Mavs Struggling

And then there are the Mavericks, who have suffered quite the collapse over the last few weeks. The Kyrie Irving trade was supposed to put them over the top, but Dallas has done more losing than winning since the acquisition, and are currently outside of the playoff picture completely.

The bottom of the Western Conference playoff picture is tightly packed, and the race for the play-in tournament will come down to the final game or two of the season. The Mavericks are currently a half-game back of the 10th spot, but have a few tough road games coming up on their schedule.

Could all three miss the playoffs? It would be the first time in NBA history that all three Texas teams sat out during the postseason, thanks in large part to the success of the Spurs over the last couple of decades. While Greg Popovich and company will miss out on the playoffs for the 4th straight year, they qualified in 29 of the previous 30 seasons.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
FsLhzcjaEAEnBxY
NBA

LATEST Beverley Taunts Lakers As Bulls Spoil Return Of LeBron James

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 26 2023
rsz fsk06ixamaavggs
NBA
Dallas Mavericks Slip Out Of Playoff Picture During 4-Game Losing Streak
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 26 2023

The acquisition of Kyrie Irving was supposed to be the move that put the Dallas Mavericks over the top. The team was finally pairing superstar Luka Doncic with a viable…

960x0
NBA
Kings’ Rookie Keegan Murray On Verge Of Breaking 3-Point Record
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 26 2023

The Sacramento Kings have been one of the biggest stories in the NBA so far this season, and their rookie forward Keegan Murray is starting to get some attention, and…

LeBron Breaks Record Tue
NBA
LeBron James Hopes To Return To Lakers During Final Week Of Season
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 23 2023
rsz mark cuban usa 19779948
NBA
Cuban, Dallas Mavericks Will Protest Result Of Game vs. Warriors
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 23 2023
rsz ssd
NBA
Karl-Anthony Towns returning just in time for Minnesota Timberwolves
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 22 2023
Towns
NBA
Karl-Anthony Towns To Make His Return Tonight Against Atlanta
Author image Owen Jones  •  Mar 22 2023
Arrow to top