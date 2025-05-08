Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez goes down in the main event at the Pechanga Arena on Saturday night for US boxing fans. American fans can watch this highly anticipated WBO World Super-Featherweight Title showdown via ESPN+, but just what is the exact Navarrete vs Suarez PPV price?

What Is The Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez PPV Price For US Boxing Fans?

Boxing fans around the world are excited at the prospect of Saturday’s WBO World Super-Featherweight Title fight between the champion, Emanuel Navarrete, and the undefeated 18-0 challenger, Charly Suarez.

Navarrete vs Suarez headlines at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California in what is the most notable fight happening on American soil this weekend.

The majority of boxing sportsbooks are favoring the Mexican to get the job done here, given his pedigree at world level and how he performed last time out against Oscar Valdez.

For a fight of this magnitude, with it being a world title fight, you’d expect it to be a pay-per-view event. However, that isn’t the case this weekend at all. ESPN+ are airing the full Navarrete vs Suarez card on their channel.

This means that there is no additional PPV fee on top of existing ESPN+ subscribers monthly cost.

Is The Navarrete vs Suarez Pay-Per-View Price Cheaper Or More Expensive That Other Boxing PPV’s?

Given the fact that the Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez fight is a non-PPV event for US boxing fans, this means that it comes as part of your regular ESPN+ subscription.

With there being no pay-per-view price at all, this means that the Navarrete vs Suarez fight is far cheaper than other boxing PPV events.

For example, last weekend’s Times Square triple-header of Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero, Devin Haney vs Jose Zepeda and Teofimo Lopez vs Arnold Barboza Jr cost fans $59.99 to purchase via pay-per-view. This was on top of their regular DAZN subscription.

This week that isn’t the case for Emanuel Navarette’s next fight against the unbeaten Charly Suarez.

Watching boxing can be an expensive hobby, with quite a number of big fights now being listed as pay-per-view events. For a fight of this magnitude and given that it is a world title match-up, it is refreshing to know that it won’t cost fans any additional cash.

Navarrete vs Suarez PPV Price Differs In American & The UK

Boxing fans from the UK are also in luck this weekend, with the Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez fight also not being a pay-per-view event.

Sky Sports are airing the fight for UK fans in the early hours of Sunday morning. This means that boxing fans from the United Kingdom won’t have to pay an additional fee on top of their regular Sky Sports monthly subscription.

There are also plenty of fights on the undercard which fans can tune in and watch too through the TV channel & live streaming options for Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez.

Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez – Event Info

🥊 Fight: Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez

Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez 📊 Records: Navarrete (39-2-1, 32 KO’s) | Suarez (18-0, 10 KO’s)

Navarrete (39-2-1, 32 KO’s) | Suarez (18-0, 10 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025

Saturday, May 10, 2025 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10:00PM BST

Approx. 10:00PM BST 🏆 Titles: WBO World Super-Featherweight Title

WBO World Super-Featherweight Title 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ 🏟 Venue: Pechanga Arena | San Diego, California, USA

Pechanga Arena | San Diego, California, USA 🎲 Fight Odds: Navarrete -500 | Suarez +350