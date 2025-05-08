Ahead of the Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez clash boxing match this weekend, fans want to know if there are any world title belts on the line.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about the main event contest from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, including which world super-featherweight title belt is on the line in the Navarrete vs Suarez fight.

What Belts Are On The Line In The Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez Fight?

The biggest fight stateside this weekend in the world of boxing takes place in San Diego as Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez takes center-stage at the Pechanga Arena.

Saturday’s main event is in fact Navarrete’s 16th world title fight in his career. Not only that, but the Mexican is also set to complete in his 10th consecutive fight with world honors on the line.

For the challenger, Charly Suarez, Saturday night marks his first world title fight. Boasting a record of 18-0, Suarez was a stellar amateur before turning over late to the pro ranks. Now he has his maiden opportunity at becoming world champion.

But what world title belt is on the line exactly in the Navarrete vs Suarez fight? After attempting to win a world title up at 135-pounds, Navarrete returned to super-featherweight last time out and made a successful defense of his crown against Oscar Valdez.

This means that he will officially put his WBO World Super-Featherweight Title on the line this weekend in his clash with the Filipino challenger.

Navarrete is a three-weight world champion and could be the #1 super-featherweight in the world right now. That being said, Saturday won’t be an easy fight by any stretch against a game, undefeated and experienced opponent.

Huge ramifications for the 13-pound division from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California as Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez takes center-stage.

Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez – Event Info

🥊 Fight: Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez

Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez 📊 Records: Navarrete (39-2-1, 32 KO’s) | Suarez (18-0, 10 KO’s)

Navarrete (39-2-1, 32 KO’s) | Suarez (18-0, 10 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025

Saturday, May 10, 2025 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10:00PM BST

Approx. 10:00PM BST 🏆 Titles: WBO World Super-Featherweight Title

WBO World Super-Featherweight Title 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ 🏟 Venue: Pechanga Arena | San Diego, California, USA

Pechanga Arena | San Diego, California, USA 🎲 Fight Odds: Navarrete -500 | Suarez +350