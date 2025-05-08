Boxing News

WBO World Super-Featherweight Title On The Line For Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez Clash

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Emanuel Navarrete - Boxing 1
Emanuel Navarrete - Boxing 1

Ahead of the Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez clash boxing match this weekend, fans want to know if there are any world title belts on the line.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about the main event contest from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, including which world super-featherweight title belt is on the line in the Navarrete vs Suarez fight.

What Belts Are On The Line In The Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez Fight?

The biggest fight stateside this weekend in the world of boxing takes place in San Diego as Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez takes center-stage at the Pechanga Arena.

Saturday’s main event is in fact Navarrete’s 16th world title fight in his career. Not only that, but the Mexican is also set to complete in his 10th consecutive fight with world honors on the line.

For the challenger, Charly Suarez, Saturday night marks his first world title fight. Boasting a record of 18-0, Suarez was a stellar amateur before turning over late to the pro ranks. Now he has his maiden opportunity at becoming world champion.

But what world title belt is on the line exactly in the Navarrete vs Suarez fight? After attempting to win a world title up at 135-pounds, Navarrete returned to super-featherweight last time out and made a successful defense of his crown against Oscar Valdez.

This means that he will officially put his WBO World Super-Featherweight Title on the line this weekend in his clash with the Filipino challenger.

Navarrete is a three-weight world champion and could be the #1 super-featherweight in the world right now. That being said, Saturday won’t be an easy fight by any stretch against a game, undefeated and experienced opponent.

Huge ramifications for the 13-pound division from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California as Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez takes center-stage.

Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez – Event Info

  • 🥊 Fight: Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez
  • 📊 Records: Navarrete (39-2-1, 32 KO’s) | Suarez (18-0, 10 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10:00PM BST
  • 🏆 Titles: WBO World Super-Featherweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+
  •  🏟  Venue: Pechanga Arena | San Diego, California, USA
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Navarrete -500 | Suarez +350
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years before becoming a Director in March 2024. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years before becoming a Director in March 2024. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Boxing News

Latest news

View all
Navarrete vs Suarez - Boxing
Boxing News

LATEST Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez Pay-Per-View Price Is Free As Part of Existing ESPN+ Subscription

Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 08 2025
Emanuel Navarrete Boxing 1
Boxing News
How To Watch Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez: TV Channel, Live Stream & Preview For WBO World Super-Featherweight Clash
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 07 2025

Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez headlines Top Rank’s show in San Diego this Saturday night with some WBO World Super-Featherweight Title action. Check out our guide showing which TV channel…

Teofimo Lopez Next Fight Boxing 1
Boxing News
Teofimo Lopez Next Fight: ‘The Takeover’ Calls Out Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis Following Latest World Title Defense
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 07 2025

The Teofimo Lopez next fight is yet to be confirmed following his unanimous decision victory over Arnold Barboza Jr at historic Ring Magazine Times Square card last time out. The…

Devin Haney Next Fight - Boxing
Boxing News
Devin Haney Next Fight: ‘The Dream’ In Line For World Welterweight Title Shot Next After Jose Ramirez Win
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 07 2025
Ryan Garcia Next Fight Boxing 1
Boxing News
Ryan Garcia Next Fight: ‘King Ry’ Needs Return Win Before Possible Devin Haney Rematch In 2026
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 07 2025
Naoya Inoue Next Fight Boxing
Boxing News
Naoya Inoue Next Fight: Undefeated Japanese ‘Monster’ Set For MJ Akhmadaliev Undisputed Clash In September
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 07 2025
Canelo Next Fight Boxing
Boxing News
Canelo Next Fight: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez Set For Undisputed World Super-Middleweight Title Clash Against P4P Star Terence Crawford
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 06 2025
Arrow to top