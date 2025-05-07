Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez headlines Top Rank’s show in San Diego this Saturday night with some WBO World Super-Featherweight Title action. Check out our guide showing which TV channel the fight will be broadcast on as well as possible live streaming options.

Perhaps the #1 in the super-lightweight division, Navarrete aims to defend his WBO 130-pound crown against the unbeaten Suarez at the Pechanga Arena this weekend.

But where can fans in the US watch the fight if they can’t attend in person? SportsLens‘ guide below will tell you the TV channel the fight is on plus all the other information you need to know ahead of Navarrete vs Suarez.

How To Watch Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez In The US

Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez TV Channel

When it comes to watching the Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez fight and rest of the undercard this weekend, boxing fans are able to tune in through ESPN+.

ESPN+ is the only TV channel airing the Navarrete vs Suarez fight from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.

The broadcast will begin at around 11pm (EST), with main event ringwalks scheduled for approximately 2am (EST) in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The fight is non-PPV, meaning boxing fans in the US won’t have to pay an additional fee on top of their existing ESPN+ subscription to watch the Navarrete vs Suarez fight.

Navarrete vs Suarez Live Stream

With the Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez bout being broadcast on ESPN+, this means boxing fans can access a live stream online too.

The easiest way to watch the fight on the go, plus the rest of the undercard in San Diego, is via your ESPN+ app.

If you are an existing ESPN subscriber and also pay your $11.99 monthly fee for ESPN+, you can access the stream on your mobile or any device on the go, out and about.

Simply download the ESPN+ app on your mobile or other device, sign in to your existing ESPN account, and watch the fight from there.

Note: An ESPN+ subscription is required to watch in the US

TV Channel: How To Watch The Navarrete vs Suarez Fight In Other Countries

In order to watch this WBO World Super-Featherweight Title fight from other territories around the world, this entirely depends on which country you currently reside in.

For example, UK fight fans are getting the Navarrete vs Suarez card as part of their existing Sky Sports package.

For some other countries around the world, Box.Live are offering an exclusive pay-per-view price to watch the event without having to subscribe to any channel.

Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez: Fight Info & TV Channel

🥊 Fight: Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez

Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez 📊 Records: Navarrete (39-2-1, 32 KO’s) | Suarez (18-0, 10 KO’s)

Navarrete (39-2-1, 32 KO’s) | Suarez (18-0, 10 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025

Saturday, May 10, 2025 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10:00PM BST

Approx. 10:00PM BST 🏆 Titles: WBO World Super-Featherweight Title

WBO World Super-Featherweight Title 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ 🏟 Venue: Pechanga Arena | San Diego, California, USA

Pechanga Arena | San Diego, California, USA 🎲 Fight Odds: Navarrete -500 | Suarez +350

Navarrete vs Suarez Tickets

When it comes to tickets for the Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez fight, they range in price. The Pechanga Arena in San Diego has a rough capacity of 16,000 seats for boxing events.

Tickets are available to purchase through AXS, with prices ranging from low to high. On the surface it seems the cheapest tickets are priced at $40, with the most expensive tickets the inner-ringside ones that are priced at $250.

The full ticket prices for each section are priced at $40, $65, $125, $200 and $250. The only remaining tickets are the $65 and $125 ones.

In short, the closer fans are to the ring, the more expensive the ticket will be. There aren’t many tickets left with US boxing fans taking over the Pechanga Arena on Saturday night!

Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez Undercard

Fight Weight Class Rounds Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez Super-Featherweight 12 Raymond Muratalla vs Zaur Abdullaev Lightweight 12 Andres Cortes vs Salvador Jimenez Super-Featherweight 10 Giovani Santillan vs Angel Beltran Villa Welterweight 10 Albert Gonzalez vs Jose Ivan Guardado Ortiz Featherweight 10 Sebastian Hernandez Reyes vs Azat Hovhannisyan Super-Bantamweight 8 Alan Garcia vs Cristian Medina Garcia Lightweight 8 Samuel Contreras vs Dyllon Cervantes Alvarado Super-Lightweight 4 Perla Bazaldua vs Mona Ward Super-Flyweight 4

Navarrete vs Suarez: Tale of the Tape

Emanuel Navarrete Nationality Mexican Age 30 Height 5’7″ Reach 72″ Stance Orthodox Total Fights 42 Record 39-2-1 (32 KO’s)

Charly Suarez Nationality Filipino Age 36 Height 5’6″ Reach 74″ Stance Orthodox Total Fights 18 Record 18-0 (10 KO’s)

Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez Prediction

Emanuel Navarrete is a three-weight world champion for a reason – he is an supremely talented fighter.

After trying to win a belt in a fourth weight class up at lightweight, the Mexican is back down at his natural weight of 130-pounds. After a destructive performance last time out against Oscar Valdez in their rematch, it’s hard not to back him doing something similar again this weekend.

Charly Suarez is a competent fighter but hasn’t competed at anywhere near world level. Despite being unbeaten, he resumé is padded and Navarrete seems a class above on paper.

Expect Navarrete to secure another knockout win here, perhaps in the second half of the fight, to solidify himself as the out-and-out #1 super-featherweight in the world once again.

SportsLens’ boxing expert prediction: Emanuel Navarrete to WIN via Knockout in Rounds 7-12