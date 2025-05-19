Marco Reus has given an update on the possibility of Thomas Muller joining the MLS, with the Germans discussing a future deal.

Marco Reus Gives Update On Thomas Muller MLS Deal

Thomas Muller will be ending his time with Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich, in the upcoming summer transfer window as the German’s contract comes to an end after 17-years.

The prolific striker made 751 appearances for the Bavarian side, scoring 248 goals and assisting 274 since making his debut in August 2008 and is regarded as one of the best players in the clubs’ history.

Muller won 13 Bundesliga titles, eight DFL Supercups, six DFB Pokals, two Champions Leagues, two UEFA Supercups and two FIFA Club World Cups – alongside a World Cup with his nation in 2014.

However, the veteran striker is now on the hunt for a new club and has been heavily linked with a move to the MLS, with teams like LA Galaxy and LAFC – where he would likely become one of the highest paid players in the MLS.

A former rival of Muller’s, who is now a star man for LA Galaxy, is Marco Reus and the German international revealed his thoughts on Muller’s making a switch to the United States.

Reus said: “I’d love to see him in the league. Maybe it will happen, maybe not. Thomas is a fantastic guy with a vibrant character. Always smiling, always positive. We’ll see.

“Hopefully, he has a plethora of offers. Back in , he’s mentioned his desire to keep playing the beautiful game. At the end of the day, it’s his decision.”

The two came up against one another on several occasions during Reus’ time with Borussia Dortmund and were also teammates for Germany at Euro 2012 and World Cup 2018.

Interestingly, Reus also spoke about the conversations he had recently enjoyed with Thomas Muller and praised his fellow countryman for a ‘brilliant’ career in Munich.

Reus said: “Yes, we’ve exchanged a few words. Not about him joining us here, I simply wanted to give him a shout-out for his brilliant stint in Munich. It’s staggering what he’s achieved with such an easygoing demeanor. He’s always remained true to himself.”