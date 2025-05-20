Soccer

Angel Di Maria Linked With Lionel Messi Reunion At Inter Miami As Argentinian Confirms Benfica Exit

Author image
Louis Fargher
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Angel Di Maria MLS
Angel Di Maria MLS
Former Real Madrid star, Angel Di Maria, could be reunited with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami as the Argentinian is reportedly eyeing up a move to the MLS.

Angel Di Maria Linked With Lionel Messi Reunion In MLS

The 2022 World Cup winner recently confirmed his decision to leave Benfica at the end of the 2024/25 season, as his contract in Portugal expires on June 30, 2025.

During his career that spans over two-decades, Di Maria has become a household name in Europe by winning a multitude of trophies, picking up five Ligue 1 titles, four Coupe de France trophies, Liga Portugal, LaLiga and the Champions League.

His winners medals have also come in the white and blue of Argentina, as the veteran winger has won two Copa Americas, an Olympic Gold Medal and the World Cup.

The 37-year-old’s time in Europe appears to be coming to an end after playing for some of the world’s biggest teams like Real Madrid, Manchester United, PSG, Juventus and Benfica – meaning a move to a new continent seems likely.

According to reports, the Argentine is eyeing up a move back to his home nation and boyhood club, Rosario Central, to finish his playing career in the same place it started.

However, another possibility for Di Maria is a transfer to the United States by joining Lionel Messi at Inter Miami, with the two playing over 100 games together for both Argentina and PSG.

Inter Miami have made a noticeable mark in the MLS transfer windows during recent years, signing the likes of Messi, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez.

Adding Di Maria to this list of players could be the turning point in winning their first MLS Cup, which may be needed after a disappointing start to the 2025 season.

If the former Real Madrid star is keen on reuniting with Lionel Messi then he may have to do so swiftly, as Messi could retire in 2025 if things in Miami do not start to improve.

No deal has been agreed between the MLS side and Di Maria, but negotiations could be made simpler as the 37-year-old will be a free agent after June 30.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Louis Fargher

Louis Fargher is a sports news writer, specializing in Soccer, the NHL and the NBA. He has a degree in Soccer Journalism and has published online articles for a plethora of British outlets, previously contributing on Burton Albion's website and producing match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League stadiums.
View All Posts By Louis Fargher
Author Image

Louis Fargher

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Louis Fargher is a sports news writer, specializing in Soccer, the NHL and the NBA. He has a degree in Soccer Journalism and has published online articles for a plethora of British outlets, previously contributing on Burton Albion's website and producing match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League stadiums.
View All Posts By Louis Fargher

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Angel Di Maria MLS
Soccer

LATEST Angel Di Maria Linked With Lionel Messi Reunion At Inter Miami As Argentinian Confirms Benfica Exit

Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 20 2025
Marco Reus Thomas Muller
Soccer
Marco Reus Reveals Likelihood Of Thomas Muller Making MLS Switch As Bayern Munich Star Prepares For Summer Move
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 19 2025

Marco Reus has given an update on the possibility of Thomas Muller joining the MLS, with the Germans discussing a future deal. Marco Reus Gives Update On Thomas Muller MLS…

Lionel Messi Retire
Soccer
Will Lionel Messi Retire In 2025? Argentinian Career In Question After Inter Miami’s Poor Run Of Form Continues Against Orlando City
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 19 2025

The possibility of seeing Lionel Messi retire in 2025 has increased after Inter Miami were thrashed 3-0 by Orlando City to make it three matches without a win. Has Lionel…

Soccer
David Beckham Records Huge Increase In Wealth As Inter Miami Owner Enters UK Rich List At Over $500 Million
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 16 2025
Ola Brynhildsen
Soccer
Toronto FC Star Ola Brynhildsen Opens Up About Difficult Start In MLS and Gives Key Reason For Poor Goal Return
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 16 2025
Soccer
What Is MLS Rivalry Week? Host Of Major League Soccer Sides Face Fiercest Rivals
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 15 2025
Lionel Messi Booked
Soccer
Why Was Lionel Messi Booked After San Jose Earthquakes vs Inter Miami? Argentine Cautioned Following Post-Match Frustration
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 15 2025
Arrow to top