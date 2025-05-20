Former Real Madrid star, Angel Di Maria, could be reunited with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami as the Argentinian is reportedly eyeing up a move to the MLS.

Angel Di Maria Linked With Lionel Messi Reunion In MLS

The 2022 World Cup winner recently confirmed his decision to leave Benfica at the end of the 2024/25 season, as his contract in Portugal expires on June 30, 2025.

During his career that spans over two-decades, Di Maria has become a household name in Europe by winning a multitude of trophies, picking up five Ligue 1 titles, four Coupe de France trophies, Liga Portugal, LaLiga and the Champions League.

His winners medals have also come in the white and blue of Argentina, as the veteran winger has won two Copa Americas, an Olympic Gold Medal and the World Cup.

The 37-year-old’s time in Europe appears to be coming to an end after playing for some of the world’s biggest teams like Real Madrid, Manchester United, PSG, Juventus and Benfica – meaning a move to a new continent seems likely.

According to reports, the Argentine is eyeing up a move back to his home nation and boyhood club, Rosario Central, to finish his playing career in the same place it started.

However, another possibility for Di Maria is a transfer to the United States by joining Lionel Messi at Inter Miami, with the two playing over 100 games together for both Argentina and PSG.

🚨 Ángel Di María favours a return to Rosario Central this summer. However, Inter Miami are also looking to sign him to partner Lionel Messi in MLS. 😳 (Source: @maisfutebol) pic.twitter.com/epSLUzthUU — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) May 16, 2025

Inter Miami have made a noticeable mark in the MLS transfer windows during recent years, signing the likes of Messi, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez.

Adding Di Maria to this list of players could be the turning point in winning their first MLS Cup, which may be needed after a disappointing start to the 2025 season.

If the former Real Madrid star is keen on reuniting with Lionel Messi then he may have to do so swiftly, as Messi could retire in 2025 if things in Miami do not start to improve.

No deal has been agreed between the MLS side and Di Maria, but negotiations could be made simpler as the 37-year-old will be a free agent after June 30.