MLB

MLB: Oakland A’s Fans Trash The Field After Reverse Boycott

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz 113379909 061323 kgo ap oakland as fans protest img
rsz 113379909 061323 kgo ap oakland as fans protest img

The Oakland A’s have been a mess, both on the field and off.

The 2023 season looked doomed from the start. The relocation rumors that have spent years swirling appear as though they may be coming to a head, and the future of the franchise is in serious limbo. There are still approval votes to take place and hoops to jump through, but a move to Las Vegas seems to be written on the wall for the A’s.

A’s Fans Hold Reverse Boycott, Trash Field After Game

They’ve thrown caution to the wind with the on-field product. Oakland got off to the worst start in MLB history this year, winning just 12 of their first 62 games and sporting an abysmal run differential that hovered around -200 just two months into the season. The A’s are so bad that it feels like they are actively trying to lose.

And they probably are. With the relocation looming, ownership and management likely find it easier to make their way out of town with a bad product rather than stealing a successful team from a city. The fans have responded, making the A’s the team ranked dead last in attendance, behind even Miami, Kansas City, and Tampa Bay. Even the 9,137 average that the team reports seems to be high based on visuals of the stadium.

On Tuesday night, the fans made their voices heard by actually showing up. They held a “reverse boycott”, an attempt to pack the stands for one game and show ownership how much they still care about and love their team.

Oakland Wins The Game But Will Likely Lose The Team

It was a success. Nearly 28,000 fans showed up to Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Tuesday night for an event that felt more like a celebration of life than a raging party. There were 7,000 t-shirts sold that read “SELL”, and chants broke out throughout the contest that chastised current ownership and displayed the passion that the fans still held in their hearts.

When the final out was recorded in the 9th inning, A’s fans began peppering the field with trash, throwing beer and water bottles onto the playing surface. It sent one last message to a team that many of the fans may never see play in Oakland again.

The boycott wasn’t the only news on the night regarding the A’s, though. They were victorious in the game, pushing them to an incredible 7-game winning streak after beginning the year 12-50. Their current streak has likely played them out of the negative record books, and their last two victories have come against the Tampa Bay Rays, who are one of the strongest teams in baseball.

MLB Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From MLB

Latest news

View all
rsz rawimage1
MLB

LATEST Giants Catcher Joey Bart Has Failed In Replacing Buster Posey

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 12 2023
rsz usatsi 20450314
MLB
MLB: The Miami Marlins Are Dominating The Month Of June
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 12 2023

There hasn’t been much to be excited about regarding the Miami Marlins for the better part of two decades. The team has qualified for the postseason just once since 2003,…

rsz usatsi 20835064
MLB
MLB: Kansas City Royals Might Be As Bad As The Oakland A’s
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 11 2023

It looked as though the Oakland A’s might wind up being the worst team in MLB history, but they have some company in the league’s basement thanks to the Kansas…

1200x0
MLB
Blue Jays Option Alek Manoah To Florida Complex League
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jun 7 2023
ellydelacruz 022823
MLB
Cincinnati Reds Call Up Top Prospect Elly De La Cruz
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jun 6 2023
Luis Arraez 060623 FTR
MLB
Miami Marlins Luis Arraez Is Currently Chasing History
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jun 6 2023
rsz chris davis topperjpg
MLB
Highest Paid Baltimore Orioles Player Has Been Retired For Two Years
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 4 2023
Arrow to top