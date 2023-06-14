MLB: Oakland A’s Fans Trash The Field After Reverse Boycott

The Oakland A’s have been a mess, both on the field and off.

The 2023 season looked doomed from the start. The relocation rumors that have spent years swirling appear as though they may be coming to a head, and the future of the franchise is in serious limbo. There are still approval votes to take place and hoops to jump through, but a move to Las Vegas seems to be written on the wall for the A’s.

A’s Fans Hold Reverse Boycott, Trash Field After Game

After the final out, A’s fans throw trash onto the field in protest pic.twitter.com/xeohY4zGPs — KNBR (@KNBR) June 14, 2023

They’ve thrown caution to the wind with the on-field product. Oakland got off to the worst start in MLB history this year, winning just 12 of their first 62 games and sporting an abysmal run differential that hovered around -200 just two months into the season. The A’s are so bad that it feels like they are actively trying to lose.

And they probably are. With the relocation looming, ownership and management likely find it easier to make their way out of town with a bad product rather than stealing a successful team from a city. The fans have responded, making the A’s the team ranked dead last in attendance, behind even Miami, Kansas City, and Tampa Bay. Even the 9,137 average that the team reports seems to be high based on visuals of the stadium.

On Tuesday night, the fans made their voices heard by actually showing up. They held a “reverse boycott”, an attempt to pack the stands for one game and show ownership how much they still care about and love their team.

Oakland Wins The Game But Will Likely Lose The Team

THE OAKLAND A’S HAVE WON THEIR SEVENTH-STRAIGHT GAME IN FRONT OF 27,000+ FANS AT THE COLISEUM pic.twitter.com/i2vT09FlLx — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 14, 2023

It was a success. Nearly 28,000 fans showed up to Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Tuesday night for an event that felt more like a celebration of life than a raging party. There were 7,000 t-shirts sold that read “SELL”, and chants broke out throughout the contest that chastised current ownership and displayed the passion that the fans still held in their hearts.

When the final out was recorded in the 9th inning, A’s fans began peppering the field with trash, throwing beer and water bottles onto the playing surface. It sent one last message to a team that many of the fans may never see play in Oakland again.

The boycott wasn’t the only news on the night regarding the A’s, though. They were victorious in the game, pushing them to an incredible 7-game winning streak after beginning the year 12-50. Their current streak has likely played them out of the negative record books, and their last two victories have come against the Tampa Bay Rays, who are one of the strongest teams in baseball.

