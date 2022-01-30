Costa Rica will be looking to pick up their first win of the World Cup qualifiers away from home when they take on Mexico this Sunday.

Mexico vs Costa Rica live stream

Join Bet365 and follow Mexico vs Costa Rica

Mexico vs Costa Rica Preview

The visitors have an abysmal head to head record against Mexico and this is an opportunity for them to make amends with a vital win away from home. Meanwhile, Mexico have picked up five wins and a draw from their last six meetings against Costa Rica. However, they have lost three and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions. The home side will have to improve immensely in order to pick up a comfortable home win. Check out the best Mexico vs Costa Rica betting offers

Check out our Mexico vs Costa Rica prediction

When does Mexico vs Costa Rica kick-off?

The World Cup qualifier clash between Mexico vs Costa Rica kicks off at 23:00 pm BST, on the 30th of January, at Estadio Azteca.

Mexico vs Costa Rica Team News

Mexico team news

Mexico do not have any major injury concerns ahead of Sunday’s game against Costa Rica. Mexico predicted line-up vs Costa Rica: Ochoa; Arteaga, Moreno, Araujo, O. Rodriguez; Guardado, Herrera, Lainez; Vega, Funes Mori, Martin

Costa Rica team news

The visitors have a fully fit squad to choose from.

Costa Rica predicted line-up vs Mexico: Navas; Fuller, Vargas, Calvo, Matarrita; Venegas, Tejeda, Borges, Galo; Campbell, Ruiz

