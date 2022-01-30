Mexico will be looking to pick up a win over Costa Rica when the two sides meet in the World Cup qualifiers on Sunday.

Match Info Date: 30th January 2022

Kick-off: 23:00 pm BST, Estadio Azteca.

Mexico vs Costa Rica Prediction

Mexico are coming into this game on the back of two defeats in their last three qualifiers and the home side will be under pressure to put on a strong performance and grind out all three points here. Meanwhile, the visitors are in similar form right now and it will be interesting to see if they can pick up the first away win in the qualifiers this weekend.

Mexico vs Costa Rica prediction: Mexico 1-0 Costa Rica @49/10 with Bet365.

Mexico vs Costa Rica Betting Tips

Mexico have picked up just two wins from their last six matches across all competitions. Bet on the away side to pick up all three points here. Costa Rica have failed to win any of their last six matches against Mexico. Bet on the home side to pick up all three points here. The last six matches between these two sides have produced a total of 11 goals. Bet on under 2.5 goals here.

Mexico vs Costa Rica betting tip: Get Mexico to win at 1/4.

Mexico vs Costa Rica Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Mexico vs Costa Rica from Bet365:

Match-winner:

Mexico: 1/4 with Bet365

Draw: 15/4 with Bet365

Costa Rica: 12/1 with Bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 11/10 with Bet365

Under: 16/19 with Bet365

Mexico vs Costa Rica Free Bet

