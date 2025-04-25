NHL players are notoriously well-paid, with some earning tens of millions a year, but who is the highest paid player in the league in 2025.

Top 10 Highest Paid NHL Players 2025

10. Erik Karlsson (Pittsburgh Penguins) – $11,500,000

The tenth highest paid player in the NHL is Pittsburgh Penguins defenceman, Erik Karlsson, who has been subject to some recent rumours over a trade away from Pittsburgh.

However, the Swede has contributed with 11 goals and 42 assists in the 2024/25 regular season so far, with one of these goals being a game winner.

Throughout his time in the NHL, Karlsson has played almost 1100 games, scoring 200 goals and contributing with 670 assists – earning a spot in the NHL All-Star roster on seven occasions.

9. Igor Shesterkin (New York Rangers) – $11,500,000

Another player who is also earning $11.5 million per year is New York Rangers goaltender, Igor Shesterkin, who is currently in his sixth season in the NHL.

In the 2024/25 season, Shesterkin has faced 1751 shots and conceded 167 times which is a respectable performance all things considered.

The New York Rangers goalie is actually the highest paid player in his position of all time, signing an eight-year deal worth $92m.

8. William Nylander (Toronto Maple Leafs) – $11,500,000

Next we have yet another player who is earning a salary of $11.5m, who also signed a deal of $92m over eight years in January 2024.

The Maple Leafs right wing has scored 45 goals and contributed with 39 assists in the 2024/25 season so far – but is yet to score a game winner.

In 2024, the Swedish hockey star appeared in the NHL All-Star game for the first time, earning a place through the fan vote.

7. Elias Pettersson (Vancouver Canucks) – $11,600,000

Just a step up from the $11.5m we have been seeing so far is the Vancouver Canucks star, Elias Pettersson, who is also being linked with a trade.

The 26-year-old has endured a difficult 2024/25 campaign, putting in his worst level of performance since his fifth place pick in the 2017 NHL Draft.

Many were critical over Pettersson’s display in the Stanley Cup playoffs last season, where the Canucks lost 4-3 to the Edmonton Oilers in a seven game series.

6. Artemi Panarin (New York Rangers) – $11,642,857

Arguably the weirdest salary on this list goes to Artemi Panarin from the New York Rangers, who signed his deal in July 2019.

​The contract was set to run for seven years and was worth around $81.5m and included a no-move clause while also being boosted by $74.5m in signing bonuses.

At the end of the 2025/26 season, Panarin will be a free agent as his 2019 contract will have expired and the Russian has been involved in some recent alleged controversy that makes a renewed deal difficult.

5. Mikko Rantanen (Dallas Stars) – $12,000,000

One of the more recent additions to this list is Dallas Stars right wing, Mikko Ranatanen, who agreed a new deal in March 2025.

This improved contract means the 28-year-old will earn $96m across eight-years and it begins during the 2025/26 season – ending in 2033.

In 2022, the Finish hockey player achieved his biggest feat in the sport by winning the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche.

4. Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers) – $12,500,000

Edmonton Oilers star, Connor McDavid, is coming to the end of his current deal with the NHL franchise, as his $12.5m per year contract runs out at the end of next season.

The 28-year-old can sign a one-year extension at the end of his current deal and the Oilers may be keen to do so after McDavid’s impressive 2024/25 performance.

So far, McDavid has scored 26 goals and contributed with 74 assists in 67 games this season, which is an elite return but especially impressive for a center.

3. Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche) – $12,600,000

The third highest paid player in the NHL is Colorado Avalanche player, Nathan MacKinnon, who signed an eight-year deal with the franchise worth $100.8m back in September 2022.

His deal will expire at the end of the 2030-31 season, where MacKinnon will be 35 so this could be his last major contract.

The Canadian hockey star was also a Stanley Cup champion in 2022 and has been with the Avalanche since 2013/14 – making this season his 12th for the franchise.

2. Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs) – $13,250,000

Just missing out on top spot is Maple Leafs superstar, Auston Matthews, who is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in NHL history.

His rise in popularity has been rewarded in a multitude of ways, being the cover star for the popular NHL video game in 2020 and 2022 – while also earning a sponsorship with Logan Paul and KSI’s ‘Prime Hydration’.

In August 2023, Matthews became the highest paid player in the NHL after signing a four-year deal worth $53m and has a cap of $13.25m per year.

1. Leon Draisaitl (Edmonton Oilers) – $14,000,000

Finally, the highest paid player in the NHL is Leon Draisaitl from the Edmonton Oilers, who signed the most lucrative contract in the leagues’ history in September 2024.

The German center signed a deal worth £112m over eight years and this contract will run until the end of the 2032-33 season.

So far in the 2024/25 campaign, Draisaitl is the top scorer in the NHL with 52 goals and has also contributed with 54 assists – sitting joint-third for goal contributions.