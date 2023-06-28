Market For Kyrie Irving Is “Extremely Limited”, According To Woj

Kyrie Irving will be testing the open waters when free agency kicks off this weekend, but he may soon find out just how shallow those pools are.

Kyrie Irving Will Have Trouble Finding Legit Offers This Summer

“The market for Kyrie Irving — legitimate places that he would leave Dallas for that make sense, that are available to him — it’s extremely limited, perhaps almost nil. I think the full expectation is that he returns [to the Mavs].” — @wojespn pic.twitter.com/RuH8DFWmQu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 28, 2023

Irving hasn’t exactly been the model teammate or darling of any front offices throughout his career. He has forced his way off of the last three teams that he has been on, often leaving those franchises with a slew of issues on his way out. His most recent venture in Brooklyn fizzled out, and he was subsequently traded to the Mavericks during the 2022-23 regular season.

Dallas didn’t fare so well with him in the lineup. Instead of being the piece that put them over the top, the Mavericks actually took a dive in the Western Conference standings and wound up missing out on the postseason entirely.

But despite their shortcomings in the playoffs, the Mavericks are apparently intent on bringing Kyrie Irving back on a new contract to play alongside Luka Dončić for the foreseeable future. And according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, he’d be smart to listen to the offer that Dallas has to make.

“The market for Kyrie Irving, legitimate places that he would leave Dallas for, that make sense that are available to him, it’s extremely limited. Perhaps almost nil. I think the full expectation is that he returns in Dallas.”

A Return To The Mavericks Might Be Best Option

BREAKING: The full expectation is that Kyrie Irving will re-sign with the Mavericks once free agency begins, per @wojespn 👏👏👏#MFFL pic.twitter.com/6cnEMmju3E — MFFL (@Mavs_FFL) June 28, 2023

Irving is certainly one of the most talented players in the league, but there are apparently plenty who believe that the juice simply isn’t worth the squeeze. There were rumors floated that he may team up with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, but there has been very little chatter in that regard in the past couple of weeks.

Where else would he go? There aren’t many teams that come to mind when thinking about who would need an All-Star point guard who would come with a hefty price tag and tons of potential baggage. And the ones that Kyrie Irving would play for aren’t going to be calling his phone, at least according to Wojnarowski.

Free agency is set to begin on Friday, and the Mavericks figure to be one of the most active teams this summer in trying to improve their roster.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like