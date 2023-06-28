NBA

Market For Kyrie Irving Is “Extremely Limited”, According To Woj

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
Kyrie Irving will be testing the open waters when free agency kicks off this weekend, but he may soon find out just how shallow those pools are.

Kyrie Irving Will Have Trouble Finding Legit Offers This Summer

Irving hasn’t exactly been the model teammate or darling of any front offices throughout his career. He has forced his way off of the last three teams that he has been on, often leaving those franchises with a slew of issues on his way out. His most recent venture in Brooklyn fizzled out, and he was subsequently traded to the Mavericks during the 2022-23 regular season.

Dallas didn’t fare so well with him in the lineup. Instead of being the piece that put them over the top, the Mavericks actually took a dive in the Western Conference standings and wound up missing out on the postseason entirely.

But despite their shortcomings in the playoffs, the Mavericks are apparently intent on bringing Kyrie Irving back on a new contract to play alongside Luka Dončić for the foreseeable future. And according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, he’d be smart to listen to the offer that Dallas has to make.

“The market for Kyrie Irving, legitimate places that he would leave Dallas for, that make sense that are available to him, it’s extremely limited. Perhaps almost nil. I think the full expectation is that he returns in Dallas.”

A Return To The Mavericks Might Be Best Option

Irving is certainly one of the most talented players in the league, but there are apparently plenty who believe that the juice simply isn’t worth the squeeze. There were rumors floated that he may team up with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, but there has been very little chatter in that regard in the past couple of weeks.

Where else would he go? There aren’t many teams that come to mind when thinking about who would need an All-Star point guard who would come with a hefty price tag and tons of potential baggage. And the ones that Kyrie Irving would play for aren’t going to be calling his phone, at least according to Wojnarowski.

Free agency is set to begin on Friday, and the Mavericks figure to be one of the most active teams this summer in trying to improve their roster.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
