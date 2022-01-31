Manchester United attacker Jesse Lingard has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford for weeks now and it appears that the Red Devils have denied him a move this month period

According to a report from The Athletic, the 29-year-old has been informed that he will not be allowed to leave Old Trafford ahead of tonight’s deadline.

Apparently, the likes of Newcastle United and West Ham United were keen on signing the player but Manchester United do not want to weaken their squad this month.

Bet £10 and Get £50 In Bet Credits with bet365

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

The 29-year-old has struggled to establish himself as a key starter for the Red Devils and he needed to leave the club in order to play regularly for the remainder of the season.

A move to West Ham or Newcastle could have been ideal for the player and it remains to be seen whether he can force his way into Ralf Rangnick’s first-team plans over the next few months.

Lingard will be desperate to secure his place in the England line-up for the upcoming World Cup and he is unlikely to be able to do so without regular first-team football at Old Trafford now.

Check out the best football betting sites

The attacker was on loan at West Ham last season and he was exceptional for the Hammers during the second half of the season.

A move to Newcastle or West Ham would have been ideal for all parties but it seems that the departure of Anthony Martial and the controversy surrounding Mason Greenwood has forced Manchester united’s hand.

The Red Devils have Marcus Rashford Edinson Cavani as their only recognised goal scorers right now and it makes sense that they do not want to lose Lingard for the remainder of the season.

There is no doubt that Lingard has the potential to establish himself as a key player for a Premier League club and it remains to be seen whether he can earn the trust of manager Ralf Rangnick during the second half of the season.

The attacker is versatile enough to play in multiple positions and he could be a useful option for Manchester United during the second half of the season.

Bet £10 and Get £50 In Bet Credits with bet365

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.