Manchester City have agreed on a deal to sign the Argentine striker Julian Alvarez.

The Premier League giants will pay a fee of around €18.5m for the 21-year-old South American.

The fee seems quite reasonable for a player of his calibre and Alvarez could prove to be a bargain in the long run.

Alvarez is rated as one of the best young prospects in Argentine football and he has a big future ahead of him. A move to Manchester City could prove to be a defining moment in his career.

The 21-year-old will get to work with a world-class coach like Pep Guardiola and the Spaniard could help the youngster achieve his potential. Guardiola has been exceptional in his handling of young talents throughout his career and Alvarez will certainly improve under his management.

The Argentine forward could develop into a top-class Premier League striker with experience and coaching.

Manchester City have not replaced club legend Sergio Aguero yet and Alvarez could be the ideal long term replacement. The 21-year-old scored 24 goals and picked up 15 assists across all competitions last season and he could be the centre forward Manchester City are crying out for.

Currently, the Premier League side are reliant on Gabriel Jesus for goals but the Brazilian is not a clinical finisher. He is more suited to a wide forward role and the signing of Alvarez could sort out Guardiola’s striking department for the foreseeable future.

As per Fabrizio Romano, the player will stay at River Plate on loan until the end of this season and he will join up with his new club in the summer.

Julián Álvarez to Manchester City from River Plate, done deal and here we go! Agreement confirmed as expected last week. €18.5m fee to River with bonuses/taxes. Julián will sign for five years. 🕷🇦🇷 #MCFC



Deal now sealed – Álvarez will remain at River Plate on loan until July. pic.twitter.com/3JQYAuS1U3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 25, 2022

