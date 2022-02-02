Manchester City are hoping to tie Bernardo Silva down to a new long-term contract at the club.

The 27-year-old has been exceptional since joining the Premier League club from Monaco and he has been one of Manchester City’s best performers this season.

The Premier League giants will want to hold on to him for as long as possible and they are confident of reaching an agreement regarding an extension.

As per the Times, the defending champions have held positive talks with the player’s representatives. Silva has a contract with City until the summer of 2025 and therefore there is no hurry to sort out the extension right now.

However, the midfielder deserves to be rewarded for his contributions and a new deal would reflect his standing and importance at the club.

Silva has eight goals and two assists to his name across all competitions this season and his playmaking has been world-class. Midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has had his fair share of injury problems but City have not felt his absence because of how well Silva has performed.

The 27-year-old has been Manchester City’s main source of creativity this season and it remains to be seen whether he can help his side retain the league title this year.

Apart from his qualities as a player, Silva is a hardworking individual with an exemplary attitude. Furthermore, he can play in multiple roles across the midfield and attack. His versatility has always been a bonus for Pep Guardiola and his side.

The midfielder is in his peak years now and he could improve further with experience and coaching. Silva is already one of the best midfielders in Europe and holding on to him through his peak years should be a no-brainer.

The Manchester City fans will be hoping that all parties can sign off on an agreement to extend the player’s contract soon.

