The Minnesota Timberwolves can dump the Los Angeles Lakers out of the playoffs with victory in Game 5 of the Western Conference first round on Wednesday.

Lakers vs Timberwolves Game 5 preview

The Lakers are back home for Game 5 in a must-win clash with the Timberwolves as JJ Redick’s side look to extend the series and give themselves a fighting chance.

Los Angeles dropped Game 1 at home, rebounded to take Game 2 but crumbled in Games 3 and 4 on the road as Minnesota arrive in California with a commanding 3-1 lead, holding all the aces.

Despite Luka Doncic averaging 30.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists alongside LeBron James’ 26.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists to begin the postseason, the Lakers can’t seem to find any sort of positive rhythm.

Following the blockbuster trade in February which sent Doncic to LA and Anthony Davis to Dallas, the Lakers are one loss away from an embarrassing early exit despite showing significant improvement in the regular season to finish as the No. 3 seed.

Young stud Anthony Edwards continues to put his best foot forward for the Timberwolves in the postseason, averaging 29.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists in the series so far – fresh off the back of 43 points, nine rebounds and six assists in Game 4.

To the naked eye, it appears Minnesota simply want it more. They’re playing harder with more tenacity and intensity, which Los Angeles have struggled to deal with and they look shook.

Most of the Lakers struggles have come in the fourth quarter, where they’ve been outscored 105-69 by their opponents. Doncic and James are a combined 12-for-37 from the field in this period.

Los Angeles head into this one as 5.5-point favorites and should they not get over the line and book a ticket to Minnesota for Game 6, start drafting a few apologies to Nico Harrison.

WATCH: Wild ending to Timberwolves vs Lakers Game 4

Lakers vs Timberwolves Injury Report

Los Angeles Lakers Injuries

F Maxi Kleber (foot; questionable)

Minnesota Timberwolves Injuries

G Rob Dillingham (ankle; out)

What TV channel is Lakers vs Timberwolves on?

Game 5 of Lakers vs Timberwolves will be broadcast nationally on TNT, truTV and live streamed on HBO Max.

For local viewers, residents of Minnesota can catch the game on FanDuel Sports Network North and those living in California can watch on Spectrum SportsNet.