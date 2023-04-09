Udonis Haslem has been the oldest active NBA player for the last three seasons, but he’ll finally be calling it quits after a 20-year career with the Miami Heat.

It has been a while since Haslem was a rotation player and regular contributor. It has been 14 years since he averaged 10 points in a season, and the only year since 2015 in which he has played more than 10 minutes per game was the COVID shortened season, in which he played in four contests.

Udonis Haslem Plays In Final NBA Game After 20 Years

OG UDONIS HASLEM 🔥

Playing in his final regular season game

Has 13 POINTS in 9 MINUTES, his 7th career THREE and an ALLEY-OOP DUNK! 13 is the most points he's scored in 8 years! pic.twitter.com/KbqW0zinNz — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) April 9, 2023

During the two years between 2019 and 2021, Haslem played in a total of five games.

Haslem’s presence on the Heat’s roster over the last couple of years has been mostly as a player/coach. He wears a uniform and sits amongst the players at the end of the bench, but he does more for the Heat culture and coaching staff than he does through on-court contributions.

But after 20 seasons with the same team, Udonis Haslem played in his final game on Sunday. And he was presented with a humorous gift from the team before the start of the Heat’s game against the Orlando Magic.

Playing on the joke about his age (Haslem is 42 years old), the Heat brought out a rocking chair for the old man to rest his bones. There were three championship trophies painted on the side, showing the victories that he was a part of in his time with the team.

They brought out a rocking chair for Udonis Haslem 😭😂 (via @MiamiHEAT)pic.twitter.com/mYIn6eocMV — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 9, 2023

In his final NBA game, Haslem played more minutes than he has in any game since 2019. He had a huge first quarter, scoring 13 points in 9 minutes, and had an alley-oop dunk and the 7th three pointer of his career. He finished the game with a team high 24 points, going 9 for 17 from the field and 3 for 7 from beyond the arc.

The Heat will be playing against the Atlanta Hawks in the play-in tournament starting on Monday. Haslem will still be available, but it is very unlikely that he’ll see any further action. His last postseason appearance was in Game 7 of the 2016 Eastern Conference Semi-Finals.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like