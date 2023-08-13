Lonzo Ball Might Never Play Again Thanks To His Signature Shoe

Lonzo Ball had a rapid rise to fame in 2017, and the signature shoes under the “Big Baller Brand” umbrella were thrown together as quickly as his star rose. But there are now serious concerns that the sneakers could be the cause of an injury that could potentially end Ball’s career.

Career Of Lonzo Ball May Be Cut Short Due To Big Baller Brand

Report: Lakers believe Lonzo Ball’s injuries were caused by his signature shoeshttps://t.co/hbfQjnUQy4 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 13, 2023

Ball wasn’t your average prospect when he came out of UCLA in 2017. He was one of the top talents in his draft class and was even considered a candidate to be the first overall pick. But he had an unusual representative pushing his agenda. Ball’s father LaVar was perhaps even more famous and popular than his son, from all of his appearances and antics done through the media.

The elder Ball seemed just as interested in launching Big Baller Brand as he was in seeing his son have a successful career at the next level. It was of the utmost importance that Lonzo be wearing custom shoes that were created and designed by his father as soon as he stepped foot on an NBA court.

So Ball began his career playing in the ZO2 shoes, his own signature sneaker with the BBB logo emblazoned on the heel.

Ball Could Miss All Of Next Season, Too

The Lakers believe Lonzo Ball’s injuries were caused by his signature shoes. Per @FOXSports “The Zo2s I was playing in, they were not ready. I had to switch them up every quarter, because they would just rip.” -Lonzo Ball pic.twitter.com/c6IKbgKCP1 — DunkLeague (@DunkLeagueNBA) August 13, 2023

They didn’t last long, as Ball ditched the shoe prior to the 2019-20 season, and has been wearing Kobe’s ever since. But it seems that there was some serious damage done to his knees, which some are linking back to the poorly put together sneakers that his father had him wear.

Lonzo Ball missed the entirety of last season, and is in serious danger of being out for the duration of the 2023-24 campaign as well. The lingering knee issue required a cartilage transplant, which many are predicting could spell the end of his playing career altogether.

When the news was first announced back in late April by Fox Sports Doug Gottlieb, it was said that the Lakers, the team that originally drafted Ball, were concerned that it was the shoes that caused the ailments. While his current team, the Bulls, have not said anything similar, it seems to be the growing sentiment regarding the situation.

