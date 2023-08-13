NBA

Lonzo Ball Might Never Play Again Thanks To His Signature Shoe

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
Lonzo Ball had a rapid rise to fame in 2017, and the signature shoes under the “Big Baller Brand” umbrella were thrown together as quickly as his star rose. But there are now serious concerns that the sneakers could be the cause of an injury that could potentially end Ball’s career.

Career Of Lonzo Ball May Be Cut Short Due To Big Baller Brand

Ball wasn’t your average prospect when he came out of UCLA in 2017. He was one of the top talents in his draft class and was even considered a candidate to be the first overall pick. But he had an unusual representative pushing his agenda. Ball’s father LaVar was perhaps even more famous and popular than his son, from all of his appearances and antics done through the media.

The elder Ball seemed just as interested in launching Big Baller Brand as he was in seeing his son have a successful career at the next level. It was of the utmost importance that Lonzo be wearing custom shoes that were created and designed by his father as soon as he stepped foot on an NBA court.

So Ball began his career playing in the ZO2 shoes, his own signature sneaker with the BBB logo emblazoned on the heel.

Ball Could Miss All Of Next Season, Too

They didn’t last long, as Ball ditched the shoe prior to the 2019-20 season, and has been wearing Kobe’s ever since. But it seems that there was some serious damage done to his knees, which some are linking back to the poorly put together sneakers that his father had him wear.

Lonzo Ball missed the entirety of last season, and is in serious danger of being out for the duration of the 2023-24 campaign as well. The lingering knee issue required a cartilage transplant, which many are predicting could spell the end of his playing career altogether.

When the news was first announced back in late April by Fox Sports Doug Gottlieb, it was said that the Lakers, the team that originally drafted Ball, were concerned that it was the shoes that caused the ailments. While his current team, the Bulls, have not said anything similar, it seems to be the growing sentiment regarding the situation.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
