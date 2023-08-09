NBA

Lakers Will Build A Kobe Bryant Statue Outside Of Their Arena

Anthony R. Cardenas
Kobe Bryant was one of the most influential athletes that ever played in the city of Los Angeles. And according to reports, the Lakers will be constructing a statue in his honor that will be finished about this time next year.

Kobe Bryant Statue Will Be Unveiled In 2024

A report filed by DailyMail outlines the Lakers’ plans for the tribute, even giving a few specifics. In a nod to his jersey numbers, the statue will be unveiled on August 8th, 2024, and it is rumored that his daughter Gigi will also be featured on the statue.

The two passed tragically along with seven others in an aviation accident on January 26th, 2020. The group traveled in Bryant’s private helicopter from Orange County to Thousand Oaks, California, when the pilot lost his sense of direction and crashed into a hillside in Calabasas. They were traveling to a youth basketball game when all were killed upon impact.

Kobe Bryant spent the entirety of his 20-year career as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. He won five championships during that time, winning league MVP in 2008 and being selected as an All-Star 18 times. He finished his career in third place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, but currently sits in 4th, having been passed by LeBron James.

Bryant Will Be 6th Lakers Player To Receive Statue

According to the DailyMail report, Bryant’s widow Vanessa will be involved with the plans, but cautioned that an artist for the piece has not yet been chosen.

There was a memorial statue that appeared in 2022 at the site of the helicopter accident. It, too, featured both Kobe and Gigi, though it was a much smaller scale than the one that will be erected outside the Crypto.com Arena. It was erected on a temporary basis.

Bryant’s statue will join the handful of others that are outside the downtown Los Angeles arena. Five other Lakers have their own memorials: Shaquille O’Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Elgin Baylor, Magic Johnson, and Jerry West. The plaza also features statues of others including Wayne Gretzky and Oscar De La Hoya.

